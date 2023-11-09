The Miami Heat have been up-and-down to start the 2023-24 NBA season, but one constant for them has been the play of Tyler Herro. After seeing his name put in trade talks all offseason, Herro has remained in Miami so far and has looked pretty good, putting up career-best numbers across the board and giving the team a shot in the arm on the offensive side of the ball.

Unfortunately for Herro and the Heat, his night came to a premature end on Wednesday as Miami traveled to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. Herro attempted a runner and landed on the foot of Jaren Jackson Jr., which led to him rolling his ankle. He was clearly in pain, and while he was able to make his way to the locker room without any help, he hopped to the back on one leg.

Tyler Herro lands on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot and hops back to the locker room with an apparent right ankle injury… pic.twitter.com/VftjDTGzwN — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 9, 2023

It did not take too long for the Heat to rule Herro out for the remainder of the game.

#MIAvsMEM INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro left tonight's game with a right ankle sprain. He will not return. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 9, 2023

The good news for Miami is that both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were able to play on Wednesday, so they still had their stars as they took on Memphis. Still, Herro’s ability to bring a punch on the offensive end of the floor is quite important for the Heat, and losing him for an extended period of time would be a tough pill to swallow.