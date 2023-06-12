Tyler Herro Has Been Upgraded To Questionable And Could Return For Game 5

The Miami Heat are facing elimination on Monday night in Denver, as they face the daunting task of trying to become just the second team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals.

On Monday morning, there was a bit of good news for the Heat in the form of an injury report update that saw Tyler Herro get elevated from OUT to QUESTIONABLE as he recovers from a broken hand suffered in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

#MIAvsDEN INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (hand) is listed as questionable to play in tonight's #NBAFinals Game 5 vs the Nuggets. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 12, 2023

The hope is that Herro will be able to go through warmups with enough comfortability to give it a go on Monday night, as the Heat are desperate for some more offensive punch in a series where they’ve broken the 100 points mark just once (their Game 2 win). Herro would give them some much-needed on-ball creativity, but the trade-off for his offense is providing a more attackable perimeter defender for Jamal Murray and company.

How impactful Herro can be remains to be seen, as there’s considerable rust to shake off from a two-month layoff, but even the threat of another shooting threat on the floor would be a benefit for a Miami offense that’s been stuck in the mud for much of the Finals.