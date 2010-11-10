Under Armour Micro G Supreme – Gilbert Arenas Player Exclusive

In his first game back this season, Gilbert Arenas wore the Air Jordan IX Premio against the Knicks. But in game two, he came out with a pair of kicks that had never graced the NBA hardwood. Introducing the Under Armour Micro G Supreme. Check it out in both home and away Wizards team colorways after the jump.
What do you think?
any of you dime guys played in under armor shoes yet? i stay in nikes, but part of me wants to try out some under armors. just curious as to how they perform? or if they are comparable to any other type of sneaker?
Wow those are pretty sick in white and blue.
I’ve played in the Black Ice and the Fly. Black Ice is an incredible shoe. Fly takes some time to break in, a little stiff, but comfortable. Black Ice is where it’s at though.
I’d get these, especially the black ones.
they are pretty nice shoes…but who is gilbert arenas??
@ERock
the black ice were the ones i was think about. thanks.
Wow, Under Armour is taking a risk with Gilbert Arenas. High risk High reward if Gilbert plays the way he dropped 62 on Kobe last 2 years.
@Denver Nuggets Office
To be clear, UA is not paying him. Just product.