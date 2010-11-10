Under Armour Micro G Supreme – Gilbert Arenas Player Exclusive

In his first game back this season, Gilbert Arenas wore the Air Jordan IX Premio against the Knicks. But in game two, he came out with a pair of kicks that had never graced the NBA hardwood. Introducing the Under Armour Micro G Supreme. Check it out in both home and away Wizards team colorways after the jump.

