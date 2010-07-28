Update in the Lorenzen Wright missing-person case

From the Memphis Commercial Appeal, posted about an hour ago:

Police are en route to a wooded area at Hacks Cross and Winchester in southeast Memphis where a body has been found.

Officers can’t yet confm the identity of the victim, but two police sources say they are investigating whether it may be the body of missing basketball star Lorenzen Wright. Police sources have confirmed they are investigating a 911 hangup call from Wright’s cellphone left Monday morning — the day he disappeared.

Wright likely had a lot of cash on him when he was last seen leaving his ex-wife’s Collierville home, fueling concerns he may be the victim of foul play, according to a Collierville police report released today.

Wright, a former NBA standout who once played for the Memphis Grizzlies, recently flew in from Atlanta to Memphis to visit friends and his six children, friends said. He was scheduled to catch a ride back to the Atlanta area July 19 with a buddy with his six kids in tow. He was last seen in the wee hours of that morning, at about 2 a.m., leaving his ex-wife’s Whisperwood Drive home, but his former wife, Sherra Robinson Wright, 39, told police she doesn’t know who he left with or what type of car they were in, according to the missing person’s report.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.