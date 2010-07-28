Update in the Lorenzen Wright missing-person case

From the Memphis Commercial Appeal, posted about an hour ago:
Police are en route to a wooded area at Hacks Cross and Winchester in southeast Memphis where a body has been found.
Officers can’t yet confm the identity of the victim, but two police sources say they are investigating whether it may be the body of missing basketball star Lorenzen Wright. Police sources have confirmed they are investigating a 911 hangup call from Wright’s cellphone left Monday morning — the day he disappeared.
Wright likely had a lot of cash on him when he was last seen leaving his ex-wife’s Collierville home, fueling concerns he may be the victim of foul play, according to a Collierville police report released today.
Wright, a former NBA standout who once played for the Memphis Grizzlies, recently flew in from Atlanta to Memphis to visit friends and his six children, friends said. He was scheduled to catch a ride back to the Atlanta area July 19 with a buddy with his six kids in tow. He was last seen in the wee hours of that morning, at about 2 a.m., leaving his ex-wife’s Whisperwood Drive home, but his former wife, Sherra Robinson Wright, 39, told police she doesn’t know who he left with or what type of car they were in, according to the missing person’s report.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE — My Eyewitness News in Memphis is now reporting that the body police found is in fact Lorenzen Wright.
“Memphis police are investigating the body of a man who was found in Southeast Memphis and a source tells Eyewitness News that is Lorenzen Wright.
According to sources, the body was found in the wooded area of Hacks Cross and Winchester Road. It appears, sources say he had been shot and it may be self inflected.”
Damn… a sad story just gets sadder
sad, sad. :( My thoughts are with his family…
Best wishes to him. Hope it wasn’t him and he comes out okay.
RIP Lorenzen Wright
Unfortunately it has been confirmed.
Wow, sad story just even worse.
Prayers go to his family and hope they pull through this.
time to ante’ up security…
maaan, sad news. RIP and prayers to his family.
R.I.P. to Lorenzo
dayam… RIP.
aww man, horrible news RIP
Sad news. Gotta feel bad for those 6 kids.
i wonder if we’ll ever know what happened.
RIP.
WHOA…GONE too soon. RIP.
Lots of media twitter feeds saying he was shot 12 times. That’s fucked up. RIP, man.
Praying for the kids
Guess his house got foreclosed on. Was having money problems. Damn. RIP.
man… damn freakish… he still could play… he still got better game than darko and some… sad… RIP
Lorenzen was a good guy. The foreclosures didn’t really signify that he had financial problems more than him walking away from money pits that would take his security. He was a good dude that caught up in a city that is the ultimate foundation for haters. People wonder why ballers have crews and carry guns, in most of the areas these cats grew up in they aren’t loved. Sad story.
Chris B.
OMG. What in the world. And props to CCB for pointing that out; even if they’re not bad people themselves, some players feel like they NEED guns and thuggish entourages because of this foolishness.
A good player, and from what I’ve heard- a good person.
RIP
Wow this is just horrible. Lorenzen Wright was a good guy, I hope police get to the bottom of this and find out what really happened
I am deeply sadden by this tragedy all my prayers go out to Lorenzen Wrights family.
GOD BLESS YOU LORENZO
I must say,I strongly feel this was foul play.
How did he get to Hacks Cross and Winchester from his ex-wifes house in Collierville? and how come she don’t know who picked him up AL 2:OO in the morning, or what kind of car he left in?…come on now!!!..Stevey Wonder can see through this. What happen EX-WIFEY?
I think he was set up…why would he go to a wooded area to kill his-self?
RIP sad news
I think it is MADE to look like he shot himself. I think some people close to him tried to cover this all up.
@#13: “Lots of media twitter feeds saying he was shot 12 times.”
The last sentence of the update reads that the wound(s) were self-inflicted. He shot himself TWELVE times??? No way….
ah jeeze… really sad.. R.I.P.
R.I.P Lorenzen, my prayers go out to you and your family.
Very sad. Not a suicide, though.
RIP Big Man… Your in a better place now!
Great Read CCB!!