Update: Lamar Odom’s Bachelor Party Just Got Crazier

Yesterday we told you that we heard Lamar Odom hired Joe Francis â€” the guy who made “Girls Gone Wild” famous â€” to throw his bachelor party tonight, and asked the question: Who would you want to plan your ultimate party?

Well, in case you were wondering what’s going down at Les Deux nightclub in Hollywood tonight, here’s what the flyer says: Drinks, DJ, Stripper Poles, Midgets & Tons of Candy! While it appears our invites got lost in the mail, the party is guest list only and RSVP is required. Start calling in those favors.

Source: TMZ