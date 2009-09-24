Update: Lamar Odom’s Bachelor Party Just Got Crazier

#Lamar Odom #Khloe Kardashian
09.24.09 9 years ago 27 Comments

Yesterday we told you that we heard Lamar Odom hired Joe Francis â€” the guy who made “Girls Gone Wild” famous â€” to throw his bachelor party tonight, and asked the question: Who would you want to plan your ultimate party?

Well, in case you were wondering what’s going down at Les Deux nightclub in Hollywood tonight, here’s what the flyer says: Drinks, DJ, Stripper Poles, Midgets & Tons of Candy! While it appears our invites got lost in the mail, the party is guest list only and RSVP is required. Start calling in those favors.

Source: TMZ

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lamar Odom#Khloe Kardashian
TAGSDimeMagJOE FRANCISKHLOE KARDASHIANLAMAR ODOMReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP