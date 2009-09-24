Update: Lamar Odom’s Bachelor Party Just Got Crazier

Yesterday we told you that we heard Lamar Odom hired Joe Francis â€” the guy who made “Girls Gone Wild” famous â€” to throw his bachelor party tonight, and asked the question: Who would you want to plan your ultimate party?
Well, in case you were wondering what’s going down at Les Deux nightclub in Hollywood tonight, here’s what the flyer says: Drinks, DJ, Stripper Poles, Midgets & Tons of Candy! While it appears our invites got lost in the mail, the party is guest list only and RSVP is required. Start calling in those favors.
Source: TMZ
Still gotta think he must have accidentally knocked her up. No way this goes down otherwise. Baby in 8 months.
LA Fever… Hollywood is crazy… :)
seriously, midgets? What is this, WWE?
Marriage is such a joke in this country…Joe Fancis?? Didn’t he just get out of jail or something? Either way what kind of move is that? Is Joe really that dude when it comes to throwing parties? I guess…
I guess live it up LO…Hope this all pays off after the divorce and the career in the NBA is over…
Life should be a long-term plan, but live fast is so appealing…
Khloe + Joe Francis…Awesome circle to run with…
Ah Well…back to my life ~
She’s gonna want a divorce after what happened at this party gets out.
awesome!
i give this thing 7 months. no way anyone can handle her AND kobe.
why does the 6’10 Odom need midgets at his party?
Also, u’ll find Drinks and DJ’s at pretty much every nightclub. Strippers and their poles are ok, but not as good as drunk chicks… and candy, hollywood parties all got tons of candy, just maybe not the type lamars into.
Midgets give good head while standing up…
so do normal size girls on really tall dudes
…and maybe you can blame this all on Ron Artest
[www.tmz.com]
Words of Wisdom from Chris Anderson via Twitter:
Got bad news for you Lamar – just cause she look like a pinata don’t mean she’s full of candy.
My man Lamar might be the only dude in history that triple bags it on his honeymoon.
I heard Lamar’s registered at Big n’ Tall for Lamar and Round n’ Infected for Khloe.
Just got an invite to Lamar’s wedding. It says the reception’s going to be at the LA County Health Dept. Damn.
I heard that Kardashian broad landed Lamar by saying her snatch tasted like Skittles. You ain’t gotta taste every rainbow, man.
Khloe Kardashian should make Ray J’s penis the maid of honor b/c no one woulda heard of these broads without it.
You think when the rev asks if anyone objects to Lamar’s wedding, his dick will stand up?
Gotta say Lamar, marrying the fat sister seems more like a Clippers move. Maybe he should switch lockers?
and my favorite….
Damn. Just heard Lamar Odom fell into Khloe Kardashian’s ass, never to be heard from again. RIP.
Kardashian: (definition from Urban Dictionary)
Human princess with a large posterior who often enjoys the company of black human males and utilizes modern technology to exhibit such sexual encounters. Often done to the dismay of a deceased father.
Lamar’s Marrying Khloe Kardashian…
And people call Ron Artest crazy.
Seriously, are the Lakers having a contest this summer to see who can make Ron look the sanest? What’s next? Jordan Farmar joining Hezbollah?
prenuptial agreement contract for LO
that’s watsup is being real it’s true… I know this out of expierence haha
those chris anderson tweets are… wow haha fat ‘n infected that’s rough
Next thing you know, Pau Gasol will be coming out of the closet.
Actually I read they can’t have a prenup due to the quickness of the wedding. Apparently both parties need to have the written prenup in their possession for at least 7 days before the marriage. It would appear Lamar is putting a lot of faith in the hand of fate. Hope it dont bite him in the arse in a few months.
thought dude was already married and had the family thing going when his daughter died year before last i think
Can’t believe Lamar is getting hitched to the ugliest Kardashian. I wonder if he invited Reggie.
What’s the over/under on how long this marriage will last? I’ll give it 18 months…and that’s being generous! LOL
When they say candy in LA, they dont mean skittles….at least John Lucas aint far.
will somebody smack the joint from lamar’s hand, cause this is the kind of idea that only sounds good high.
He oughta get Jerry Buss for the bachelor party… get him fuc_ked up enough and he might just give you a piece of the franchise (cough, cough Magic). Get him laid by a couple of young chics… he’ll let you bust a nut in Jennie.
I cant believe LO is doin this.
But then again its LO, sometimes when he’s on the court he makes all the right plays other times he’s just on another planet and not in a good way.
Its just one of those LO moments I guess.
Poor Lamar. In any event, no matter how much he loves her, he’ll get wind of all the ragging on his old lady by others and it will wear on him and ultimately have him seriously questioning his decision, which ain’t good.
(But perhaps best for Lamar if marriage doesn’t last too long, as California is community property state where I think basically he will lose upon divorce half of what he makes while married, absent prenup.)
the Artest effect begins….
At least he is damn sure that KB24 would not touch his bitch!
No, but Karl Malone might come out of retirement after he gets wind of this.
The Mailman like sexy chicks.I feel bad for my man LO.Birdman talking real greasy on his twitter if he really said that shit though.Cant wait for that first game.