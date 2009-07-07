New Rankings In: The Top 50 Players in the Nation!

Now that we’re a solid four months into the AAU season, it’s time for the report card â€“ HighSchoolHoop’s new Top 50. Some have joined us and some have gotten the boot, some have climbed to the top and some have slipped into mediocrity. Still, as you well know by now, our rankings disregard class, which means even being on the list makes you a certified baller.

By far the biggest story of the new HSH Top 50 is St. Patrick High point guard Kyrie Irving‘s ascension from No. 50 to No. 16. As outlandish as it seems, Irving has been exceptional at every tournament and camp he’s visited. Truth be told, No. 50 was a bit low to start, but there were some questions regarding Irving’s lackadaisical tendencies. Still, when you’re dropping 30 points here and dishing 12 assists there, all while taking the occasional play off, it doesn’t matter as much.

