Video: LeBron James Out-Dueled Blake Griffin In Re-DUNK-ulous Battle In LA

Blake Griffin scored a season-high 43 points against the Heat on ESPN Wednesday night, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished 6 dimes during a dominating performance on the block and in the air. Jamal Crawford added 31 points for good measure and DeAndre Jordan had a bruising double-double (16 points and 16 rebounds). But the Heat matched LA’s athleticism lob-for-lob, and LeBron James continued to show why he should still be considered the best in the game.

The Heat escaped Staples Center with a 116-112 win during an entertainment-fest where it was impossible for us to get to sleep because we weren’t sure how much incredible we might miss. The game featured so many high-flying dunks and alley-oops, Sportscenter had a Top 5 for the first quarter alone (â„… Jeff Van Gundy). We’ve already shown you LeBron sky for a one-handed jam, but check out the other amazing plays from that rollicking opening 12 minutes:

Despite LA’s dominance on the boards (52 vs. 31) and Blake’s season-high, James was amazing, finishing with 31 points (11-of-20 from the field) 12 dimes and 8 rebounds, falling just two boards shy of a triple-double (this isn’t the first time that’s happened).

Six other Heat players reached double-figures, and Ray Allen did his Jesus Shuttlesworth thing by knocking down a clutch corner three with 42 seconds left to extend the Heat’s winnowing lead to five. The shot was the most important of his 11-point fourth, and it sealed the game for the Heat after LeBron led them down the stretch with 10 fourth quarter points.

But when we look back on this regular season present, it’ll come down to a duel between Blake and ‘Bron. When the Heat used their small-ball lineup last night with James at the four, the two All-Star starters were matched up on both ends. Blake was a beast, scoring 43 points (albeit on a mediocre 16-for-34 night from the field). But Blake and DJ manhandled the Heat inside with a huge advantage in second chance opportunities at the rim.

In the end, it was all ‘Bron, though, and the Heat look to be hitting their stride as we come up on the All-Star break. They haven’t lost in February and they’ll face six more Western Conference teams during their current road trip.

(video via ESPN)

What was your favorite play from last night’s engrossing Heat-Clippers game?

