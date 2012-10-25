Video: Blake Griffin Makes A 360 Layup & Gets Fouled

Pau Gasol must hate Blake Griffin. Whenever the two L.A. teams collide, the potential for just about anything is always there. But a “Pau Gasol getting clowned by Blake Griffin” moment isn’t just a possibility. It’s inevitable. Whether he’s getting yammed on, forgetting to box out, or like last night, catching a 360 layup in the face, Gasol is the perfect springboard for a player like Quake: he doesn’t really have any hops whatsoever, and struggles with physicality. Gasol is still a great player, but I don’t think he really enjoys his matchups with Griffin.

Have you ever made a 360 layup in a game?

