Video: Blake Griffin Makes A 360 Layup & Gets Fouled

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Blake Griffin
10.25.12 6 years ago

Pau Gasol must hate Blake Griffin. Whenever the two L.A. teams collide, the potential for just about anything is always there. But a “Pau Gasol getting clowned by Blake Griffin” moment isn’t just a possibility. It’s inevitable. Whether he’s getting yammed on, forgetting to box out, or like last night, catching a 360 layup in the face, Gasol is the perfect springboard for a player like Quake: he doesn’t really have any hops whatsoever, and struggles with physicality. Gasol is still a great player, but I don’t think he really enjoys his matchups with Griffin.

