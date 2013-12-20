Video: Durant & Westbrook Connect In Win Over Bulls

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook led their Oklahoma City Thunder to an eighth consecutive victory Thursday night on TNT with a 107-95 victory over a visiting Chicago Bulls team that continues to be battered by injuries. The two OKC All-Stars connected early and often in the win.

In the first quarter, Kevin Durant intercepted a pass from Joakim Noah to spark a fast-break. Durant pushed the ball up the court to Westbrook, who immediately dished it back to KD for an athletic layup.

That wasn’t the only time the duo hooked up against the Bulls. Even earlier in the first quarter, Russ sent a dart to Durant for this easy layup.

For the game, Durant had 32 points on 13-for-20 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep, to go with nine boards, six dimes and three steals. Westbrook, who only played 27 minutes in the easy win, had 20 points (7-of-12 shooting) and 10 assists.

Joakim Noah had a team-high 23 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago in the loss â€” their fourth in a row.

