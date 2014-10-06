Video: Kevin Love’s Amazing Full-Court Outlet For The Tristan Thompson Flush

The Cavs easily handled Maccabi Tel Aviv in their preseason opener and LeBron James‘ first game back at The Q on Sunday, and the troika of James Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love led the way. While Love was a tad tentative in his Cavs debut, he did find time to snatch a tough ricochet and launch one of his patented (™Wes Unseld) full-court outlet passes for an easy Tristan Thompson score.

Love is well known for his ability to snatch a rebound and flick a two-handed outlet 70 feet for the score. Ask Kevin Martin, or Corey Brewer about them. His soccer-style throw-in toss was especially fun to watch when he nabbed a tough bounce back on a Tel Aviv three-point attempt that fell short and rifled the outlet to Thompson mid-way through the third period:

Look at the angle on this one, and imagine a sideline go route with Love playing Peyton Manning and Thompson as Demaryius Thomas:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.