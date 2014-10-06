Video: Kevin Love’s Amazing Full-Court Outlet For The Tristan Thompson Flush

The Cavs easily handled Maccabi Tel Aviv in their preseason opener and LeBron James‘ first game back at The Q on Sunday, and the troika of James Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love led the way. While Love was a tad tentative in his Cavs debut, he did find time to snatch a tough ricochet and launch one of his patented (™Wes Unseld) full-court outlet passes for an easy Tristan Thompson score.
Love is well known for his ability to snatch a rebound and flick a two-handed outlet 70 feet for the score. Ask Kevin Martin, or Corey Brewer about them. His soccer-style throw-in toss was especially fun to watch when he nabbed a tough bounce back on a Tel Aviv three-point attempt that fell short and rifled the outlet to Thompson mid-way through the third period:
Look at the angle on this one, and imagine a sideline go route with Love playing Peyton Manning and Thompson as Demaryius Thomas:
Gotta tip my hat to him. He makes it look easy.
He looks oddly thin in this pic…no?
He’s become oddly thin. It’s even more apparent in his baggy jersey and shorts.
Thompson has really good hands. That’s a great catch on a great pass. I feel like Tristan is in for a huge year playing beside another healthy big (fingers crossed Love stays that way).
Appreciate the Wes Unseld reference.