Watch Kobe Bryant Drop 44 Points In 31 Minutes (Lakers Still Get Blown Out)

Through three quarters last night against the visiting Warriors, Kobe Bryant had attempted 34 shots, and connected on 15 of them for 44 points. The rest of his team in that timespan was 12-of-44 for 35 points. Mamba didn’t play in the fourth — the Lakers entered the period down by 36 — but while he certainly rebounded from the worst shooting performance of his career when the Spurs were in town on Friday, the Lakers are a sinking ship and we’re not sure the Captain’s pride can handle sinking with the ship.
By way of Lakers PR manager Calder Hynes, comes a pretty adroit comparison when discussing Kobe’s shot-heavy night:
Kobe, meanwhile, attempted to explain — by way of the ESPN’s Baxter Holmes — why he shouldered so much of the offensive burden last night through the game’s first 36 minutes:
We love that Mamba describes Golden State’s running and gunning domination through three sessions last night as watching “crime happen,” because that’s certainly how Lakers fans feel about this year’s 1-9 team that’s in the basement of the Western Conference.
Will the Lakers finish with the league’s worst record?
Yes I know all about Kobe’s shooting prowess and how bad his team is but if you shoot that much and still lose, isn’t it time to rethink your approach?
The saddest part is they perform better on both ends of the court when Kobe sits. No matter how much you want to hate on the rest of the roster, it’s clear Kobe isn’t improving the team in any way. For a guy that’s treated like a living legend, this is about as bad as it gets.
I wonder if this is how MJ felt after buying his way onto the Wizards roster. It’s a pity his ego is getting in his way to a smooth transition of the next gen Lakers. Looks like it’s just going to be a few bad years until he finally goes away.
There is literally no comparison in terms of effectiveness between Jordan during his years on the Wiz and Kobe this year. The Wiz were better on both ends of the court while Jordan was on the floor, and they managed a pretty decent record in the games Jordan played. Kobe is making his team worse, and for some reason there are people applauding his efforts.
Yeah I just got into it with another die hard Lakers fan on another post here on Dime. People have been blinded by Kobe’s results too long, to have not seen he is only productive when he has other great players around him who will put up with his shit long enough to win a title. Kobe was great, but not MJ great.