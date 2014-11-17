Watch Kobe Bryant Drop 44 Points In 31 Minutes (Lakers Still Get Blown Out)

11.17.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Through three quarters last night against the visiting Warriors, Kobe Bryant had attempted 34 shots, and connected on 15 of them for 44 points. The rest of his team in that timespan was 12-of-44 for 35 points. Mamba didn’t play in the fourth — the Lakers entered the period down by 36 — but while he certainly rebounded from the worst shooting performance of his career when the Spurs were in town on Friday, the Lakers are a sinking ship and we’re not sure the Captain’s pride can handle sinking with the ship.

By way of Lakers PR manager Calder Hynes, comes a pretty adroit comparison when discussing Kobe’s shot-heavy night:

Kobe, meanwhile, attempted to explain — by way of the ESPN’s Baxter Holmes — why he shouldered so much of the offensive burden last night through the game’s first 36 minutes:

We love that Mamba describes Golden State’s running and gunning domination through three sessions last night as watching “crime happen,” because that’s certainly how Lakers fans feel about this year’s 1-9 team that’s in the basement of the Western Conference.

Will the Lakers finish with the league’s worst record?

