Video: Monta Ellis Scores On A 360 Reverse Layup

Despite the trade rumors and the up-and-down team and the coaching changes and the people who think he only puts up numbers because he’s on a bad team, you can basically book Monta Ellis for 20 points, five assists and two steals a night. But what you can’t book him down for are 360 reverse layups because, you know, they basically never happen.

