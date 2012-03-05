Video: Monta Ellis Scores On A 360 Reverse Layup

Despite the trade rumors and the up-and-down team and the coaching changes and the people who think he only puts up numbers because he’s on a bad team, you can basically book Monta Ellis for 20 points, five assists and two steals a night. But what you can’t book him down for are 360 reverse layups because, you know, they basically never happen.
Monta and Derrick Rose on the same squad would be very deadly. People sleep on Ellis’ defense. Those two in the backcourt along with Chicago’s current cast would convince me Chicago can get a ring this season. I will cry when Rose gets Chitown’s first ring with no help from Mr. 23. I already have a D-Rose shrine, fully equipped with jerseys, tickets stubs, signed sneakers, sweaty headband off of ebay and a 6 foot poster of him flexing. I need the poster of him getting a ring instead. Make me proud Rose. The heat need to pray their ROSEeries!