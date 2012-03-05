Video: Monta Ellis Scores On A 360 Reverse Layup

#Golden State Warriors #Video
03.05.12 6 years ago

Despite the trade rumors and the up-and-down team and the coaching changes and the people who think he only puts up numbers because he’s on a bad team, you can basically book Monta Ellis for 20 points, five assists and two steals a night. But what you can’t book him down for are 360 reverse layups because, you know, they basically never happen.

Should the Warriors trade Ellis?

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Video
TAGSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSmonta ellisvideo

