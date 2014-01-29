Video: Paul George Around-The-Back Shake For The Jam

Paul George displayed another thrilling dunk for the crowd in the third quarter of Indiana’s visit to Staples Center on Tuesday night. After a Lakers’ miss, Lance Stephenson heaved a perfect outlet pass to George, a former Fresno State wing. Paul wrapped the ball around his back to avoid Jodie Meeks and finished with a jam.

Can we please get this guy in the Slam Dunk Contest next month?

(video via Frank Den)

What do you think?

