Video: Paul Pierce Mimics Westbrook’s “Execute” Interview In Funky Glasses

The day after Russell Westbrook repeatedly answered reporters with some version of “we executed,” Paul Pierce had some fun with the media after his Wizards defeated his former Nets team 99-90 in Brooklyn Saturday night.

Pierce decided to take a page from Westbrook after the game, but it was decidedly more tongue-in-cheek than Westbrook’s roiling antipathy towards Oklahoman reporter Berry Tramel the night before. Russ told Tramel, “I don’t like you,” and refused to extend his thoughts beyond the Thunder’s “execution,” when asked questions after the Thunder beat the Warriors 127-115 on Friday night.

Pierce repeated the same mantra as Westbrook with a smile threatening to crack his countenance the next night after the win:

Paul Pierce walks right past media in locker room, smiling: "We executed. We executed." — Abe Schwadron (@abe_squad) January 18, 2015

Here’s the full Pierce Westbrook riff, by way of SB Nation’s, Nets Daily, and we find The Truth’s spectacles perfectly Westbrookian — though we’re not sure if it was on purpose:

Pierce eventually broke character and answered some questions, but it’s clear Russell’s second Marshawn Lynch interaction has been seen by most of the NBA at this point.

Kevin Durant's answer to his first question tonight: "Uh, we executed." (hearty laughter ensued) — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 17, 2015

(video via Nets Daily)

