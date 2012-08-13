Video: Rudy Fernandez’s Gold Medal-Worthy Flop

Rudy Fernandez won’t be playing in the NBA this year, which means he had to empty his bag of tricks during the Olympics if he was going to use them on a global scale. What better place to pull off one of the worst flops (though effective) in the whole tournament than the gold-medal game against Team USA? In a game where both the Spanish and Americans had legitimate gripes about officiating, Fernandez’s over-the-top way of drawing a foul on Andre Iguodala summed up the night.

The music put behind the tape makes it even more dramatic. Kudos to TV analyst Doug Collins for not soft-pedaling the acting by Fernandez as something it wasn’t.

