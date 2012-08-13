Video: Rudy Fernandez’s Gold Medal-Worthy Flop

#Olympics #Video
08.13.12 6 years ago

Rudy Fernandez won’t be playing in the NBA this year, which means he had to empty his bag of tricks during the Olympics if he was going to use them on a global scale. What better place to pull off one of the worst flops (though effective) in the whole tournament than the gold-medal game against Team USA? In a game where both the Spanish and Americans had legitimate gripes about officiating, Fernandez’s over-the-top way of drawing a foul on Andre Iguodala summed up the night.

The music put behind the tape makes it even more dramatic. Kudos to TV analyst Doug Collins for not soft-pedaling the acting by Fernandez as something it wasn’t.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics#Video
TAGSANDRE IGUODALAOLYMPICSRUDY FERNANDEZvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP