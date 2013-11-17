Video: Rudy Gay Forces OT With Layup At The Buzzer

Down two, with the clock running down to end regulation, and without rim-protector Robin Lopez in the game for Portland, there was only thing for Raptor Rudy Gay to do: take it to the bucket. He did just that, and his layup high off the glass tied the score at 102 to force overtime in a game that looked over.

The Raptors had trailed earlier in the fourth 91-74 with 8:18 remaining. They pulled off a 28-11 run to tie the score on Gay’s bucket. Unfortunately for Raptors fans, the Blazers are winning 115-107 with a minute left in overtime.

