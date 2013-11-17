Video: Rudy Gay Forces OT With Layup At The Buzzer

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
11.17.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Down two, with the clock running down to end regulation, and without rim-protector Robin Lopez in the game for Portland, there was only thing for Raptor Rudy Gay to do: take it to the bucket. He did just that, and his layup high off the glass tied the score at 102 to force overtime in a game that looked over.

The Raptors had trailed earlier in the fourth 91-74 with 8:18 remaining. They pulled off a 28-11 run to tie the score on Gay’s bucket. Unfortunately for Raptors fans, the Blazers are winning 115-107 with a minute left in overtime.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Video
TAGSDimeMagPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSRudy GayTORONTO RAPTORSvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP