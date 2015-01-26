Watch Stephen Curry’s Backdoor Jam & Rim Hang On 22-Point, 11-Assist Night

The Warriors are blazing a trail in the stacked Western Conference this season, and they are not easing up on the pedal whatsoever. Golden State in known for their momentum-shifting plays and runs – Klay Thompson’s record-setting scoring effort in one quarter is a nice example – that can demolish an opponent’s game-plan like no other squad in the league. Stephen Curry starred in one last, but not how you might expect.

The Warriors MVP contender usually deflates opponents with his stellar shooting, but on Sunday Curry swung momentum his way with a ridiculous dunk in the third quarter. After the left side of the half-court was cleared, Steph cut backdoor and received the beautiful bounce pass from David Lee before thumping it with both hands. The crowd at the Oracle Arena went crazy as the most popular All-Star starter hung on the rim in celebration — normally a delay of game infraction, but he was trying to avoid Cody Zeller, so there was no ensuing whistle:

The rally by the Celtics came up short in the final minute as the Warriors rolled on to their 19th straight home win, a franchise record. While Thompson followed his 52-point performance on Friday with 31 points against the Celtics, his “Splash Brothers” partner, Curry, earned his 15th double-double of the season.

(video via Dawk Ins)

