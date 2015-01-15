Video: Watch Paul George Dunk In Practice

#Paul George
01.15.15 3 years ago
Paul George

Paul George (photo. Indiana Pacers Vine)

When we first saw Paul George break his leg during Team USA‘s intra-squad exhibition game this summer, we wondered if he would even walk again. But no one was more optimistic about his return to the hardwood than George himself. Today was just another step in a full comeback we’re all still hoping reaches fruition.

First we saw George come out on media day without crutches OR a limp — this after he said he might even play this year.

Then we saw George lofting three-pointers with a minuscule hop before the release. George looked even better going one-on-on with his pooch.

Following that, his teammate, Roy Hibbert, said George’s blooming physique is “almost looking like LeBron [James]”.

Now, George is making moves and dunking the ball as a Pacers Vine video from today shows:

This is such great news. We can’t wait for George to return to the court. We’ll all be waiting, and if he’s able to beat the odds and come all the way back to his All-Star level, it’s got to be the best story in sports this year of an athlete persevering over a fluky injury.

Will Paul George make a full recovery?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George
TAGSINDIANA PACERSLatest NewsPAUL GEORGE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP