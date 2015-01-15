Video: Watch Paul George Dunk In Practice

When we first saw Paul George break his leg during Team USA‘s intra-squad exhibition game this summer, we wondered if he would even walk again. But no one was more optimistic about his return to the hardwood than George himself. Today was just another step in a full comeback we’re all still hoping reaches fruition.

First we saw George come out on media day without crutches OR a limp — this after he said he might even play this year.

Then we saw George lofting three-pointers with a minuscule hop before the release. George looked even better going one-on-on with his pooch.

Following that, his teammate, Roy Hibbert, said George’s blooming physique is “almost looking like LeBron [James]”.

Now, George is making moves and dunking the ball as a Pacers Vine video from today shows:

This is such great news. We can’t wait for George to return to the court. We’ll all be waiting, and if he’s able to beat the odds and come all the way back to his All-Star level, it’s got to be the best story in sports this year of an athlete persevering over a fluky injury.

Will Paul George make a full recovery?

