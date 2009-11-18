Warriors are sorry, miss Jackson

It took about 47 and a half minutes for Don Nelson to really miss Stephen Jackson. In the Warriors’ first game since trading Capt. Jack to the Bobcats, they were actually hanging with the Cavs on the road last night. On a critical possession with under a minute to go and Cleveland ahead by four, LeBron of course had the rock, a situation where S-Jack would normally have been guarding him. This time, however, Nellie had to enlist Vlad Radmanovic for the job. (Well, he didn’t have to; Anthony Randolph might have been a better choice.) To the surprise of no one, LeBron scored easily, sticking a pull-up jumper for the dagger … Radmanovic had 11 points in his Golden State debut, but Raja Bell sat out with a wrist injury. They could have used Raja. Corey Maggette was the other guy besides Vlad who guarded LeBron regularly, and he approached the assignment with as much enthusiasm as one of the “Flavor of Love” girls going in to kiss Flavor Flav. One time Maggette got slightly brushed by Big Z on a screen, and when LeBron (31 pts, 12 asts) turned the corner and got a half-step on him, Bad Porn just gave up and watched LBJ go in for a dunk … In the opening minutes of Suns/Rockets, the Phoenix D was looking real leaky; Trevor Ariza and Aaron Brooks were getting wide-open threes and converting, and the Suns quickly fell behind by double digits. In the closing minutes, though, Phoenix’s defense stepped up and shut Houston down, becoming the first team to win 10 games this season … Carl Landry deserves a shout-out for playing maybe the best game of his career, posting 27 points and nine boards. Too bad the only thing people will remember is Landry getting crammed on by Jason Richardson. With J-Rich’s left hand, too … One of the Suns’ announcers said Chase Budinger “plays with a big bag of chips on his shoulder.” That’s just begging for an Eddy Curry joke. BTW, apparently Budinger’s nickname on the team is “Air Bud” … Late in the first half of Heat/Thunder, Russell Westbrook bowled over Mario Chalmers on a post-up and was called for a charge; then Jermaine O’Neal came over and gave Westbrook (24 pts, 7 asts) a shove, nearly causing a fight. D-Wade was holding Westbrook back strong enough that he wasn’t going anywhere, so he just talked a lot while J.O. debated whether he was gonna smack the kid … This was one of those games that makes people think OKC will be really good in a couple of years. Winning on the road against one of the League’s early-season powerhouses, the Thunder had the fourth-quarter poise of a veteran playoff squad, their defense was solid (holding Miami to just 87 points and Wade to 22 on 6-of-19 shooting), and Westbrook was a reliable second scorer alongside Kevin Durant (32 pts) … Other big stat lines from Tuesday: Carmelo Anthony dropped 32 points (12-15 FG) to beat the Raptors; David West had 24 points and 10 boards as the Hornets beat the Clippers; John Salmons scored 23 to lead Chicago past the Kings; and Brook Lopez had 26 points, 16 boards and five blocks in another New Jersey loss … Everybody talks about Hakeem Olajuwon working with Kobe Bryant this summer on his post moves, but why is nobody mentioning that Hasheem Thabeet was also working with The Dream? That’s right, Thabeet would have to score some points first before anyone could tell that story … Kobe was at it again last night , giving the Pistons hook shots in the lane and baseline jumpers on his way to 40 points (17-29 FG) in a Lakers win, as the champs looked like the champs again following bad losses to Denver and Houston. Kobe wasn’t thinking about his post moves at the end, though, when he was still on 37 points and L.A. was already up ten. Kobe launched a three from about 26 feet that dropped in Jonas Jerebko‘s face to hit the magic number … Play of the night: Shannon Brown soared in for what looked like a serious poster dunk, but Jason Maxiell got in the way and snuffed it out at the rim. Honestly, Shannon had no business being that high anyway. Or you could have gone with Kobe’s spinning, back-to-the-basket blind flip shot over Kwame Brown. It was like Jordan‘s good legacy meets Jordan’s bad legacy … We heard that ESPN was going to put Tennessee vs. UNC-Asheville on the air as part of its 24-hour college hoops marathon, but decided against televising child abuse. The Vols destroyed Asheville, 124-49. Yes, that’s a margin of SEVENTY-FIVE points. Tennessee had more than twice as many assists (34) as the Bulldogs had field goals (16). By the time Asheville had made its first field goal, UT already had 57 points, and then Asheville only hit two shots in the second half … We’re out like Thabeet’s offense …
that was kobe’s 100th game where he scored 40+ points. not bad at all. and damn, chris brown can jump :O too bad he didn’t crammed that dunk, but there will be plenty of that. no mention of luke being out for 6 weeks? lets hope pau will be back tomorrow.
Warriors almost took that one with very few solid NBA player suiting up. Would not have been a good look for Cleveland. Dont see the game being that close for the Dubs in Boston tomorrow. Fire Nellie.
Wow UNC-asheville got MURKED
James Harden is the new Ron Mercer
Jermaine O’Neal is the next Antoine Walker.
i almost expected a mention of the 10 yr anniversary of the texas a&m bonfire collapse. 10 yrs ago tonight it fell and killed 12 students.
my wife and i where talking about it last night. her apartment over looked the location and she got a 3 am phone call asking if she was ok, but she had no idea what had happened. looked out her window and ended up watching nearly all 12 bodies being removed. still chokes her up.
What no mention of the LB block on Budinger? If that was Lebron that would be the title of the article!
yeah, but Chase Budinger is not Lebron…blocking Air Bud aint news–go cavs!
I’m on too much cough syrup, the cavs didn’t play the rockets–who the f is LB? Leandro Barbosa–check. Back to homework.
.outkast outkast
“so he just talked a lot while J.O. debated whether he was gonna smack the kid …”
GOOD 4 RUSSELL!
‘Cause last time I remember JO getting into a fight, he wasted no time debating sh**.
WOW, not one word for Thabo! He SHUT D-WADE DOWN!!!!
@ 11
But Turtle from Entourage got what was coming to him for stepping on the court. :D
hey Rizwan
why don’t you ever check your fantsy team dude???
Hey Rizwan look at your damm fantasy team, your letting the league down!!
@13 – That’s right!
Sal shoulda kept his drunk azz in the stands with Vince, E and Drama.
Instead he ate a textbook suckerpunch from probably the biggest human being he’s ever seen in real life.
By the way, Asheville = GUARANTEED MUUUHNEE!
Say it just like i wrote it and when you get to the ‘money’ part, say it with a lil’ base in your voice.
@ 14 and 15
Sorry guys, I have been locked out of my yahoo account. Finally resolved it now but boy my team sucks!!
Everyone is injured, Pau, Jefferson, Jameer, Kevin Martin, Tayshaun, Michael Redd.
But my fault for not paying attention. Sorry again!
No mention of Lebron’s block on Monta??? Forget Barbosa’s on “Air Bud”…
Sucks that LeBron and Co. had to be the Warriors first post-Jackson opponent. They’re going to get killed by SF’s all year. I LOVE Morrow but he’s a 2. With Azubuike out, there’s a real problem. Maggette and Vlad Rad are the only ones who can legitimately play the 3 there, now, and they can’t guard anybody. This is gonna be ugly.
if shannon brown is not in the dunk contest this year and gets “westbrook’d” by this year’s rudy fernandez, laker nation is gonna have to file lawsuits……
Nice title – but no way Don Nelson says “I apologize a million times”
LMAO@fallinup
Yeah that dude got put to sleep. And I think he was banned from basketball arenas in the NBA or Detroit.
And whoever called that a suckerpunch must have never been in a fight before. Because its known anywhere that if there is a brawl, you don’t run your ass in the middle of it and not expect to be blindsided. That’s just the nature of a Brawl.
As much as I like Shannon Brown, and I do believe he beat Lebron in the McD’s dunk contest back in 02-03. No way he can compete with the creativeness of Nate Robinson, D12, and James White. He looks to be in great shape though and has been getting his head at the rim on those one-legged takeoffs. But he has never been a dunk contest type guy, he’s more Clyde Drexler in-game dunker than anything.
“with as much enthusiasm as one of the “Flavor of Love” girls going in to kiss Flavor Flav”
don’t get it twisted…..flav had them bitches shitting on themselves trying to get with him
Budinger’s nickname should be “Kind Bud”
@ 24
It’s TV dude.
Nothing on tv is real. Nothing.
Flavor Flav is lucky if he gets a prostitute to take his money
Hey Chicago, whether it’s suckerpunched, mollywhopped, aired the f*** out, it’s the same ish.
Turtle was Asheville and got Vol’d the f*** out!
dunk contest? When do we find who is in it this year? LBJ still going to participate? Someone needs to ask LBJ to stick to his words of participating this year.
Why did Dimemag refer to Corey Mag as “Bad Porn”?
Another game..
Another solid night for Bynum..
who said 20&10 wasnt good enough to get u into the AllStar game again??
@ LAWSCHOOL DOUCHEBAG —
Dime’s Aron Philips broke the story last year:
[dimemag.com]
I think Barg’s cram on the Birdman’s face should have been mentioned.
@26
i agree…tv is fake
but there are still plenty of bitches who would love to be with flav rather than some dude that works at the damn olive garden
@31
Corey may be from IL (Oak Park), and I usually support my guys. But that is by far the best Nickname in basketball. Too bad it can’t be on national TV (unless Charles Barkleys says it). I can’t believe he hasn’t changed his game since we were in highschool. He’s been doing the same thing ever since and he’s actually been the SAME SIZE since highschool.
Bad Porn… oh man that shit is great!
Holy shit, “Bad Porn” is the greatest b-ball nickname ever.