Washington Wizards have the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft

The drawing is done, and the Washington Wizards have the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Representing the recently embattled franchise at tonight’s Lottery event was Irene Pollin, widow of late owner Abe Pollin.

Two immediate questions: (1) How long do the Wizards need to debate before they decide on John Wall? (2) What does this mean for Gilbert Arenas?

As Arenas went through his legal problems this year, Wizards management was mostly supportive and never hinted at the idea of voiding their point guard’s $111 million contract or trying to trade the three-time All-Star. But now with a chance to take Wall — who plays Arenas’ position — an opportunity has presented itself for Washington start a new era and unload one of the last remnants of the previous one. Matter of fact, this worked out a little too conveniently for the Wizards and for David Stern, who stuck Arenas in his doghouse months ago.

Assuming Wall is their guy, the Wizards can begin building around a young core of Wall, Nick Young, Al Thornton, Andray Blatche and JaVale McGee. Meanwhile, Arenas and Josh Howard‘s status remains to be seen.

The rest of the Lottery:

1. Wizards

2. Sixers

3. Nets

4. Wolves

5. Kings

6. Warriors

7. Pistons

8. Clippers

9. Jazz

10. Pacers

11. Hornets

12. Grizzlies

13. Raptors

14. Rockets