Washington Wizards have the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft

The drawing is done, and the Washington Wizards have the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Representing the recently embattled franchise at tonight’s Lottery event was Irene Pollin, widow of late owner Abe Pollin.
Two immediate questions: (1) How long do the Wizards need to debate before they decide on John Wall? (2) What does this mean for Gilbert Arenas?
As Arenas went through his legal problems this year, Wizards management was mostly supportive and never hinted at the idea of voiding their point guard’s $111 million contract or trying to trade the three-time All-Star. But now with a chance to take Wall — who plays Arenas’ position — an opportunity has presented itself for Washington start a new era and unload one of the last remnants of the previous one. Matter of fact, this worked out a little too conveniently for the Wizards and for David Stern, who stuck Arenas in his doghouse months ago.
Assuming Wall is their guy, the Wizards can begin building around a young core of Wall, Nick Young, Al Thornton, Andray Blatche and JaVale McGee. Meanwhile, Arenas and Josh Howard‘s status remains to be seen.
The rest of the Lottery:
1. Wizards
2. Sixers
3. Nets
4. Wolves
5. Kings
6. Warriors
7. Pistons
8. Clippers
9. Jazz
10. Pacers
11. Hornets
12. Grizzlies
13. Raptors
14. Rockets
I dont know…… if I was in the Wizards camp I would at least think about drafting Turner or trading the pick to the Nets for some valuable pieces
I feel bad for the Nets– the whole room (on tv) groaned when they lost out on #1
Washington and Philly are wastes of teams…and they get Turner and Wall or Wall and Turner…Im so surprised that this draft wasn’t rigged lol
Seriously. How could you look at Abe’s wife sitting there and not pull for the Wiz.
The Russian Nets owner was looking like he was about to murder the entire room. Better check under the car before you leave Wizards Fans. haha
@ BIZZ
the Wiz are legit, just definitely had some bad things happen in 1 season
and I co-sign on what fallinup said…Abe’s wife looked so happy :)
what a freaking waste of the top 2
john wall will not play for the wizards.
They have a lot of options. Which I hope #1 is getting rid of Gil ASAP. You can’t have Gil anywhere around Wall. No way it would work and no way you ruin your #1 pick that way.
Trade the pick for Kirlenko — they need an AK-47 on the roster!!!
Now that my Wiz won the draft, my Lebron to the Wiz dream has new life. John Wall, Lebron, and maybe we can woo Bosh. Do the Wiz have enough cake or balls to make such a move? [diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
Timberwolves gets screwed all over again!
yeah i’ve been preaching to the choir to ship Gilbert outta DC
It’s been annoying and tough to see how the franchise hit such a low b/c of his stupid joke(s)
@ 14
The Wiz lost all their draft lottery joo joo for that Rubio pick. haha
@ Sam I Am
Please use Microsoft Word and the grammar checker. It’s YOUR, not YOU’RE (YOU ARE)…which basically means you wrote: “you are momma is a waste of a team”
Please now refer to yourself as “Sam I Am A DUMBASS”
Sorry… wolves. :)
lol @ BIZZ
“The Russian Nets owner was looking like he was about to murder the entire room. Better check under the car before you leave Wizards Fans. haha”
HAHAHAH… I couldnt agree more
lol booo the Nets and that poor Russian owner is just finding out the NBA is not how you hope everything works out to be
before the pick, he was just assuming that everything was gonna be as easy as 1-2-3
Arenas at SG and Wall at PG
AI 2 at SG and Turner at SF
Brook Lopez at C and Cousins at PF
Those are good looks right there
On another note, Danny Granger gets the “C’Mon son” dumbass of the week award for wearing a John Wall jacket hoping Indy gets the top pick to take him.
Hey Bizz that was hilarious….
Bad grammar and spelling irks me too so they should have it where idiotic crap won’t even post, lol
Im indifferent to the wolves but seeing khan pick last year i feel bad for them wherever they arÃ© picking, i think they need a pg
If the Wiz do draft John Wall then that is a pretty good core built around athletic young players.
1Wall
2Arenas
3LeBron
4Blatche
5McGee
@ fallinup
didn’t the timberwolves draft Rubio…
Its a good look for the Wiz. Think about the possibilities now. Lebron would love to play with Wall. You got the Coach Cal connection again. WorldWide Wes aka NBA Santa Clause could work this out for us. Throw Bosh in there too Santa Wes for good behavior.
[diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
@ 28
I had the Wiz on mah mind. Check #18. :)
Stop hating on my Sixers! I can finally be happy! Let the city enjoy this moment……before we waste the #2 pick on Solomon Alabi!
Rarely are teams built to contend after 1 off-season. The BULLETS have a great chance of putting together a team over the next TWO years.
Building Blocks:
John Wall – Coaching will be key in his maturation and Saunders is no chump in that department.
Blatche holding down the 4 and hopefully they utilize a nice 2 man game.
Ever since Gheorghe Muresan the wizards haven’t had someone meaningful stand around the restricted area.
If the stars align, (Read Denver gets bumped in the first round) Melo could find himself a 30 minute commute from his hometown.
Fine they don’t hit a grand slam and get Lebron. Bunt and get Melo next year when hopefully some contracts come off the books.
Only in America does the widow overcome the odds with her deceased husband’s championship ring and the Russian falls to 3rd
This could be a blessing in disguise for the Nets. Now they dont have to pressured into taking Wall and can get another big to help take pressure of Lopez. Just think they could go
Lopez
Cousins/Davis/Favors
Yi
Lebron
Harris
They would have the biggest starting 5 in the league with a pretty nice bench too.
Kings got shafted again. 2nd year in a row.
C- (Cousins), Hawes
PF- Thompson, Landry (Favors)
SF- Greene, Casspi (LeBron….LOL.. they have the space, tho)
SG- (Wes Johnson? Joe Johnson?) …. who knows?
PG- Evans, Udrih
… the Kings suck.
When it rains, it pours. Nets got sodomized. Surprised they didn’t wind up with the 4th pick with lucky stars like that.
@willis
during the homestretch.. they permanently put evans at SG.. and udrih started at the PG. so if anything.. if they could find a better pg… thatd be better.. evans is better at the 2spot anyway.
I don’t know if there is a worse role model in the entire league for a young player then Gilbert Arenas. A selfish immature ball hog, who never plays through the slightest injury and is constantly getting himself into trouble. Luckily Jarvis Critteron was nothing more than a potential role player, but if Grunfield let’s this guy come in and screw up the potential Blatche and Wall have together then the Wizards deserve to stink for all eternity.
Trade Arenas to the Knicks in a sign and trade for David Lee. Lee is at least a solid energy guy/6th man type off the bench and the knicks are stupid enough to take any big name no matter how large his contract and injury prone he is (see T-Mac).
Yentron makes a valid point with that Wizards lineup.Arenas will be the best player he has been with ever (Besides Team USA) and Wall can become one of the best.Put Wall at SG and let Gilbert run the show.Every1 knows that Gilbert likes having another player who can split duties with him and LeBron and Wall will make them the best big 3 ever.Here is a great point.None of the current people on the Wizards roster take up the paint…Guess who likes to get into the paint,LeBron,Arenas and Wall can all get into the paint.I’m telling you if the Wizards get Wall LeBron will have to think hard about D.C.They have a young core a Star in Gilbert Arenas who is a major upgrade over Mo Williams a young PF who can ball in Blatche,John Wall and him holding down the SF position with a good backup in Al-T…D.C lets make it happen for Abe he deserves it!
I bet the Russian would of gotten the first pick if the lottery was in russia lol
the price he pays for being the first Non-American owner LOL
Yentron and Lotto Inc are definitely onto something there. I can’t help but be excited because this is it. That lignup that Yentron describes with
1.WALL
2.ARENAS
3.LEBRON
4.BLATCHE
5.MCGEE
its athletic, its explosive, and u still have some young studs comming off the bench too. The Wiz need another big man, but with that line up we could run a suns style offense and win the east. I dont think thats out of the question. It’d be fun to watch to.
[diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]