A pair of teams draped in red, white, and blue will square off in the 1-8 series in the Eastern Conference. After a sensational regular season in which the team seemed to finally reach the potential that prognosticators have believed was within them for years, the Philadelphia 76ers secured the top seed and the best record in the East. On the other side of the coin, there are the Washington Wizards, which struggled to get off the ground this year but have played better as the season has wound down, earning their spot after going through the play-in tournament.

There’s plenty of star power on both sides of this, even if one of the major members of the Wizards’ roster is hobbled, as Bradley Beal is dealing with a bad hamstring. Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia are overwhelming favorites to move onto the conference semis.

Game 1 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunday, May 23; 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

