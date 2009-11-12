Washington Wizards sign Earl Boykins

Desperately needing depth at the point guard position, the Washington Wizards (2-6) have signed Earl Boykins to a non guaranteed contact. The Wizards swag party has been interrupted by injuries to their backcourt, losing Mike James, Javaris Crittenton, Mike Miller and Randy Foye for extended periods of time.

The 5’5 Earl Boykins averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 assists over his 10 year career. The Washington Wizards will be the 9th NBA franchise Boykins has played with.