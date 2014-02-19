Watch LeBron James Score A Season-High 42 Points Against Mavs

The Heat were back in action last night after an All-Star break that saw three of their players participating in New Orleans. Squaring off against a tough Mavs team in Dallas, LeBron James turned in his finest scoring performance of the season, shooting almost 70 percent from the field on his way to 42 points, to go with nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. It was enough to lead the Heat to a double-digit win over a Mavs team that’s back in the playoff hunt this season after falling off last year.

Two of James’ points came off this beautiful lob from Dwyane Wade that traversed more than half of the court for the easy James flush.

But LeBron did half of his damage in the restricted area, and the other half from beyond the arc, where he was 4-of-8 from deep. Check out his shooting chart on the night:

And check out all his delicious drives to get easy buckets at the rim, plus the three-pointers that opened up his driving lanes. ‘Bron is cresting at the right time for a Heat team that’s only two and a half games back of the Pacers in the East.

Chris Bosh added 22, and Wade had 13 points and seven dimes in the 117-106 win in Dallas. Dirk Nowitzki led Dallas with 22 in the loss.

