Video: The Minnesota TimberTrolls Parody “Cheers”

Perhaps stealing the idea from the fantastic Mavs marketing department, after their own Cheers parody, the group of diehard Minnesota Timberwolves fans that refer to themselves as the Timbertrolls, have spoofed the opening sequence of the popular sitcom for their beloved ‘Wolves.

With backing music by the estimable Gary Portnoy, listen and watch as the Timbertrolls do an excellent job introducing Minney’s cast of players and coaches while “Everybody Knows Your Name” lilts through your speakers.

[vid via YouTube user Marcos LÃ³pez]; h/t Timberwolves.com]

