We Reminisce (And Look Forward): Spurs vs. Suns

The Suns vs. Spurs is one of the most underrated rivalries in sports, and it even flies under the radar as an NBA rivalry. It seems that every year now we have a Spurs vs. Suns bloodbath to look forward to, although under different circumstances each time.

The rivalry dates back further than you might think, and Eric Newman, Dime’s resident NBA historian and the man famous for Throwback Thursdays, particularly remembers Charles Barkley drilling a game winning shot in David Robinson‘s face in Game 6 of the 1993 Western Conference Semifinals after toying with him.

In 2007, it was the two-seeded Suns taking on the three-seeded Spurs in the Western Conference Semifinals. In this series, we had the famous Steve Nash waterfall-of-a nosebleed. And who can forget Game 4 when “Cheap Shot Bob” hockey checked Nash into the scorer’s table, causing Amar’e Stoudemire and Boris Diaw to miss Game 5, and probably cost the Suns the series (and their best chance of winning a championship).

Oh yeah, and Game 3 was one of the worst officiated game in NBA history and Tim Donaghy was refereeing.

In the 2008 Playoffs, the six-seeded Suns looked like they were going to steal Game 1 from the three-seeded Spurs in San Antonio. That is, of course, until Michael Finley sent the game into OT with a three, and when one wasn’t enough, Tim Duncan hit his only triple of the season in OT to tie the game. The Spurs went on to win the game, and the demoralized Suns never recovered, losing the series in five games.

And now, we’re back under completely different circumstances. No Diaw, Bell, D’Antoni, Shaq, Finley or Horry. The Spurs are looking more like a two-seed than the seven-seed; they’ve got a rising star in George Hill that has bumped Tony Parker to the bench; and a rejuvenated Manu Ginobili reminding us why he’s one of the most exciting players to watch.

The Suns are the same run-and-gun team, but now they’ve got a more formidable bench, Channing Frye and Jared Dudley drilling a high percentage of threes and spreading the floor even more, Grant Hill looking like he’s 25, and Amar’e playing with a purpose. Different players, same teams, and the rivalry promises to be equally as intense.

What are your favorite Spurs vs. Suns memories? Who do you think is going to win this year’s series?

