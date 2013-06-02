We Reminisce: Grant Hill’s Best Playoff Series & A Super Nasty Dunk On Dikembe Mutombo

After we brought out some old Vince Carter dunk tapes to embarrass him last week, we’re bringing you yet another lowlight from Dikembe Mutombo.

During the 1997 NBA Playoffs, Atlanta survived in five against Detroit (spoiling what could’ve been a Hill/Jordan/Pippen second-round matchup) but not before Grant Hill cut them up in what would end up being the greatest playoff series of his career: 23.6 points, 6.8 boards and 5.4 assists a game. In the Pistons Game 2 win in Atlanta, Hill went off for 25 points, highlighted by this incredible finish over the top of Mutombo.

Now that Hill is a recently retired 40-year-old, this video will probably make you sad.

How good could Hill have been without the injuries?

