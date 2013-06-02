We Reminisce: Grant Hill’s Best Playoff Series & A Super Nasty Dunk On Dikembe Mutombo

#Atlanta Hawks #Video
06.02.13 5 years ago

After we brought out some old Vince Carter dunk tapes to embarrass him last week, we’re bringing you yet another lowlight from Dikembe Mutombo.

During the 1997 NBA Playoffs, Atlanta survived in five against Detroit (spoiling what could’ve been a Hill/Jordan/Pippen second-round matchup) but not before Grant Hill cut them up in what would end up being the greatest playoff series of his career: 23.6 points, 6.8 boards and 5.4 assists a game. In the Pistons Game 2 win in Atlanta, Hill went off for 25 points, highlighted by this incredible finish over the top of Mutombo.

Now that Hill is a recently retired 40-year-old, this video will probably make you sad.

How good could Hill have been without the injuries?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#Video
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSDETROIT PISTONSDIKEMBE MUTOMBODimeMagGRANT HILLvideoWe Reminisce

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP