What Marc Gasol’s Injury Means For The Memphis Grizzlies

A couple months ago, it looked like the Memphis Grizzlies were headed back to the playoffs. But in the volatile Western Conference, when the season ends in two weeks, it appears they’re going to be on the outside looking in. The problem is, all the teams in the playoffs now keep winning, and the Grizzlies have lost three in a row and are just 5-5 in their last 10 games. So with eight games left in the season, Memphis will have to try and win without their star center Marc Gasol, who is out for the rest of the season due to a torn neck muscle. This is not good.

Averaging 14.6 points (on 58 percent shooting) and 9.3 rebounds per game, the future success of the Grizzlies depends on Gasol. That’s why it’s so important that if he’s going to miss all these games, he comes back stronger than ever next season. A torn neck muscle is nothing to mess with. And assuming the Spaniard is playing in the 2010 FIBA World Championship this summer in Turkey, Grizzlies fans should be worried about the future health of their star down low.

Looking at Memphis’ remaining schedule, they’d be lucky to go 4-4 with Gasol in the lineup. Without him, they could go the rest of the season without winning another game. At this point, Hasheem Thabeet should get tons of minutes and see what he can do. If he’s going to be working with Dikembe Mutombo this summer, he needs some game reps to critique.

Also, playing without Gasol should give more minutes to guys auditioning for Rudy Gay‘s starting spot next season. While Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley has come out and said, “I feel we’re going to sign him,” it will be interesting to see if they spend the money to do so.

What do you think will happen with the Grizzlies – this season and beyond?

