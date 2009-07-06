What’s In The Box: Michael Jordan x Gatorade

07.06.09 9 years ago 16 Comments

Many, many packages come to the Dime office each day, and it may be years until something as cool as this arrives for me again.

After it was announced that the G.O.A.T. was going to be inducted into the 2009 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, it seems that no matter where you look, people are trying to look back at MJ’s amazing career.

Perhaps more than everybody else, Gatorade has been there from the start – assembling an amazing collection of six limited edition Gatorade bottles that tell the complete story of Michael Jordan. From his days at Laney High School to the Charlotte Bobcats today, each limited edition Gatorade bottle captures a G moment from the life of the ultimate G.

Packaged in a ridiculous cooler along with a game towel, special audio message from MJ himself and an autographed bottle, it doesn’t get better than this. Then. Now. Forever.

