Where Are They Now: Hollis Price

Before all the Jeff Capel, Willie Warren and Griffin brothers hype surrounding the University of Oklahoma, a 6-1, buck-seventy pound point guard ran Soonerville. Hollis Price, originally out of New Orleans, was the star of Norman throughout his four years on campus.
During his tenure at OU, Price started all but 13 games and led the 2002 Oklahoma squad to the Final Four as a junior. He was also named Big 12 POY and Second Team All-American by the AP his senior year. His accomplishments from school ball run deep, but Price meant much more to his squad and city.
Price is still one of the most fearless point guards I have ever watched in the NCAA and would play each game like he had a vendetta against his opponents. I relate Price’s play to more recent college grads like Ty Lawson, Aaron Brooks and Darren Collison. Each point guard possessed unquestionable leadership and confidence with the ball in their hands.
After Price’s incredible collegiate career, in which he set a school record in career games won, he watched the NBA Draft come and go without a call. Opting out of settling for less money and more American exposure in the D-League, he headed directly overseas.
So where is Hollis Price now?
Price’s travels have led him through Lithuania, Moscow and Spain among many other stops along the way. Currently, Price is playing for Olimpia Milano in Italy with fellow American and recent ex-Clipper, Alex Acker. Along every stop, Price has become a fan favorite and inspired a bevy of foreign highlight films. Price is still an offensive dynamo, being the high scorer on his Lithuania squad in ’08 and seems content with constantly moving to new organizations. Since his departure from college in 2003, Price has played on six professional teams.
Price is a good example of a great collegiate talent correctly evaluating his professional prospects. Many good college athletes get stuck in the D-Leauge for years pining after the NBA dream (cough Mateen Cleaves) for less money than they would make overseas. I realize that going foreign isn’t for everyone, but wouldn’t you rather improve your game and make more than 40K a year doing it?
But on the real, Mateen Cleaves destroyed defenders while on the Spartans. Now go overseas and tear it up with Price.
Follow Jack on Twitter at @jensenjack.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Where is Othello Harrington?
Nice youtube video, credit the creator!
Price was deadly back in the day… Dude had heart, and tonnes of skill for his size.. reminded me alot of AI!!
I liked Price before the draft and was surprised he never made it in the NBA.
That said, John Lucas III just got cut from an NBA squad for what…the 25th time, so like you say there is merit to accepting that you are not an NBA talent and making yourself a star in europe.
Besides, the mediterranean is not a bad place to spend your free time.
what about tragan langdon? i know he must be tearing it up overseas
Langdon is average at best playing for CSK Moscow or some team that resembles that name.
I agree, go to Dubai, Khazikastan, or that place where they filmed hostel Mateen, get that paper.
Jeff Viggiano(UMASS) from Suffield, CT is also on Milano
[www.youtube.com]
1. Hollis Price is not playing in Milan anymore. Though he’s technically under contract, he’s out of the team and AJ Milan is trying to buy him out.
2. Trajan Langdon average at best? Of course he’s on the down side of his career but he’s won National Championships in Russia (4 times), Italy (1) and Turkey (1), 2 Russian National Cups and most of all 2 Euroleague Titles starting at SG of CSKA Moscow. Here’s his European resume…the word “won” is mentioned more times than Lebron’s ever dreamed of so far…:
[…]won the 2006 and 2008 Euroleague with CSKA Moscow…named the 2008 Euroleague Final MVP…named to the 2005-06 All-Euroleague Second Team…named to the 2006-07 and 2007-08 All-Euroleague First Team…named the 2005-06 Euroleague April MVP…won the 2002-03 Italian National Championship with Benetton Basket Treviso…won the 2003-04 Turkish National Championship with Efes Pilsen Istanbul…won the 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09 Russian National Championship with CSKA Moscow…won the 2003 Italian National Cup with Benetton Basket Treviso…won the 2006 and 2007 Russian National Cup with CSKA Moscow…won the 2002 Italian SuperCup with Benetton Basket Treviso…
Source: [www.euroleague.net]