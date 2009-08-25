Where Are They Now: Troy Bell

There is an old saying in the NBA, “it’s hard to make the NBA and it’s even harder to stay.” People forget that every year, 50 or so rookies come into the League, which means 50 have to go out. Some of our favorite names in college disappear into obscure basketball leagues across the globe. One name that fits in that category is Troy Bell.

Even though Bell’s career in the NBA was a bust, he was still one of the most exciting and explosive guards when he was in college. The Minnesota native was a beast during his stint at Boston College. In 2003, TB was drafted 16th overall by the Grizzlies, where he appeared in just six games. He was waived after his rookie year and has bounced around the D-League and Europe. He even briefly considered a career in pro boxing.

Although he had a summer league stint with the Hornets a couple of years back, Bell is focusing on his European career. He played in Italy’s Serie A league last season for Vanoli Cremona averaging an impressive 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The Serie A league is a popular destination for a lot of former NBAers. Some of the notable names that played there in ’08-09 include: Dee Brown, Fred Jones, Randolph Childress, Bobby Jones, Luke Jackson, Lance Allred, Romain Sato, Terrell McIntyre , Hollis Price and Andre Hutson.

What other of your former favorite players would you like updates on?