Where Are They Now: Troy Bell

There is an old saying in the NBA, “it’s hard to make the NBA and it’s even harder to stay.” People forget that every year, 50 or so rookies come into the League, which means 50 have to go out. Some of our favorite names in college disappear into obscure basketball leagues across the globe. One name that fits in that category is Troy Bell.
Even though Bell’s career in the NBA was a bust, he was still one of the most exciting and explosive guards when he was in college. The Minnesota native was a beast during his stint at Boston College. In 2003, TB was drafted 16th overall by the Grizzlies, where he appeared in just six games. He was waived after his rookie year and has bounced around the D-League and Europe. He even briefly considered a career in pro boxing.
Although he had a summer league stint with the Hornets a couple of years back, Bell is focusing on his European career. He played in Italy’s Serie A league last season for Vanoli Cremona averaging an impressive 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The Serie A league is a popular destination for a lot of former NBAers. Some of the notable names that played there in ’08-09 include: Dee Brown, Fred Jones, Randolph Childress, Bobby Jones, Luke Jackson, Lance Allred, Romain Sato, Terrell McIntyre , Hollis Price and Andre Hutson.
What other of your former favorite players would you like updates on?
kenny satterfield
wasn’t he rocking dreadlocks and playing in Minnesota?
..or was that another washout named Troy?
Paul McPherson played at Depaul when QRich was there.
This is awesome!
Ndudi Ebi!
Oussiman Cisse!
Rodney White!
Jerome James!
Was just thinking about him the other day. Couldnt beat us at Rutgers at the RAC….BC was a bust.
@#2
That was a different Troy. Much older.
the And 1 tour
Hollis Price dude was suppose to be the Next big thing.
Marcus Fizer
Glenn Robinson
AO (AND 1)
Edgar Padilla and Carmelo Travieso (Umass with Camby)
Jonathan Haggert from WVU.
@10, Johnathan Hargret i believe was playing overseas last i read.
Imari Sawyer, also played at Depaul after QRich left.
What about Ed Cota from UNC
Schea Cotton, Omar Cook, Kenny Gregory, dion glover, Korlene Young, jaron Rush, curtis Staples, chris thomas, and Maris Austin. thats alot of names, but i know my dime fam is goin to have the scoop on all of them.
@8
Hollis Price wasn’t supposed to be anything. He was a tiny guard for college team, Bell was way better than he was.
Felipe Lopez
the man, the myth, the legend-shea cotton
HAROLD MINER, HAROLD MINER, HAROLD MINER, HAROLD MINER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Young Money – Hollis was LEGIT in college, but he was awaaaaaaay too small. I saw him in person at Summer League in ’03 and he walked literally right by me. No way dude’s any bigger than 5’8″, 165.
I’d like to see updates on Khalid El-Amin, Ricky Moore, and Kevin Freeman from that UConn team, Matt Darby from the ’96 UMass team, Ed Cota, Trajan Langdon (still holding it down for CSKA?,) Chris Carawell, William Avery, Joe Forte, Teddy Dupay, Kevin Tolbert and Jackie Manuel just to name a few…
i second Marcus Fizer
Where’s Ed Gray?
at one time Troy bell was dating one of the dopest chicks on the WWW by the name of Tiara or something like that (google her she’s worth the search)
@ 14 Dion Glover I believed has moved back to the ATL and is a motivational speaker.
my MIA Person is Terrence Rencher A straight beast at Texas early-Mid 90’s
Lonny Baxter
@ 19 I think Chris Carawell is back at Duke working for Coach K
Victor Page
Khalid El-Amin
Ike Austin! Hahahaha
Where is Aron Phillips, hes a legend. He dropped a 16 footer on Bron Bron….
hahaha IKE AUSTIN!!! That is CLASSIC
Eddie Griffen
All great suggestions.Except you Bruce. Ike Austin hahah I know you were kidding.
A couple of those I have done in the past.
Paul McPherson
Khalid El Amin
Also GREAT NY Times article a few years back on Victor Page
Darius Washington was one of those guys I thought would be a beast kicked bassy’s ass a couple times back in their high school days. Also wondering what Lenny Baxter and Omar Cooke are up to
@Kobeef good call on Ebi whatever happened to that guy?
Steve Francis
Lenny Cooke
Dajuan Wagner
@Celts Fan
Carrawell was always awesome on D and is back at Duke now. Langdon is still in Russia and it might not be CSKA this year. Khalid El-Amin is trying to get the money owed to him from an Azovmash team in Ukraine, which he led to back-to-back titles there with a lil run on the all-euro scene and received mvp honors along the way.. getting ur pay is harder in that part of the world than anything u can face on a court. trust me.
juss in case u were really interested..
and, where’s Harold Miner now?
@2 Troy Hudson sported dreads…
Some of the ’98 Draft batch, notably:
The Kandiman, Tractor Traylor, Bonzi Wells, Keon Clark.
…and Ike Austin!! LOL
dejuan wagner
quintel woods
jonathan bender wanted back in the L
ndudi ebi yes
eddy curry? oh wait
Ed O’Bannon
Scottie Thurman. Did he even make it in the L?
Definitely RODNEY White……And Kennedy Winston…..Joe Forte….Jason Gardner….Chris Carawell….I Cud Go On And On….KORLEONE Young…
Harold Miner????
Marcus Haislip…..Where The HELL Is He…
Korleone Young???
Keon Clark is in jail, Ed Obannon sells cars in vegas.
God Shamgod?
Lonny Baxter is in jail too..
Marcus Haislip signed with the Spurs for this season
@ Celts Fan:
Teddy Dupay fiddled around in South American leagues and then quit ball and became a telemarketer in Salt Lake City, Utah, believe it or not. Then a year or so ago he was arrested for beating/raping an old girlfriend. He was supposed to go on trial recently I thought. I’d love a further update.
He was amazing in high school–unlimited range. If the gambling thing had not happened his senior year at Florida, I think he would have just shined that year–as he finally had gotten the hang of compensating for his lack of height at the college level.
Whatever happened to Shawn Respert? He was supposed to be the best shooter in the draft he came out in.