Who Has The Best Ride: LeBron James Or Kevin Durant?

It’s always one of the very first things NBA guys treat themselves to upon being drafted. Having a sick ride is a status symbol, a sign that is stamped “I made it!” Once you get that first check, a reward for all of the energy, time and sweat you’ve poured into a singular goal, clothes won’t suffice. Neither will a big, over-the-top dinner. No, you need to go down to the shop and customize a whip. That’s just the way it is.

However, the rookies in this year’s class are anything but lucky. With the lockout going on, it’s all about saving rather than splurging. Despite that, we compared a few draftees from this summer’s NBA draft to cars: Kyrie Irving to a Porsche 911 Carrera because of it’s sick handle, Bismack Biyombo to a Humvee because it’s such a beast and Kemba Walker to a MINI Cooper because well, the name says it all. But the rookies have a long way to go to catch up. The whip game of the NBA’s veterans hasn’t lost a step. They’re still bringing it.

The guys over at The Hoop Doctors have laid out a challenge: which NBA superstar has the nicer ride? Is it LeBron James with his White Storm Trooper Camaro SS or Kevin Durant‘s all-Matte Red Camaro SS? Go here to check out more of the photos.

To check out full pictures, head over to The Hoop Doctors.

Whose whip is nicer?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.