Who Has The Best Ride: LeBron James Or Kevin Durant?

It’s always one of the very first things NBA guys treat themselves to upon being drafted. Having a sick ride is a status symbol, a sign that is stamped “I made it!” Once you get that first check, a reward for all of the energy, time and sweat you’ve poured into a singular goal, clothes won’t suffice. Neither will a big, over-the-top dinner. No, you need to go down to the shop and customize a whip. That’s just the way it is.
However, the rookies in this year’s class are anything but lucky. With the lockout going on, it’s all about saving rather than splurging. Despite that, we compared a few draftees from this summer’s NBA draft to cars: Kyrie Irving to a Porsche 911 Carrera because of it’s sick handle, Bismack Biyombo to a Humvee because it’s such a beast and Kemba Walker to a MINI Cooper because well, the name says it all. But the rookies have a long way to go to catch up. The whip game of the NBA’s veterans hasn’t lost a step. They’re still bringing it.
The guys over at The Hoop Doctors have laid out a challenge: which NBA superstar has the nicer ride? Is it LeBron James with his White Storm Trooper Camaro SS or Kevin Durant‘s all-Matte Red Camaro SS? Go here to check out more of the photos.
To check out full pictures, head over to The Hoop Doctors.
Whose whip is nicer?
reds a girls color so im going with brons
Yeah. I gotta go w/Bron on this one. The white version is cleaner. He had this whip for a while. Here’s a clip of him with it in Orlando in Feb 2010.
[www.youtube.com]
thats really the best design they could come up with? all the money in the world, and they come up with this simple stuff??
neither give me a ford
Lebron killing it with the White on White.
He should call his ride “The cracka”
how fucking stupid do you have to be to slap 22″ wheels on a sports car?!
man…the Camaros are SOOO nice…. so nice…
Wow… all that money, and they end up driving Chevys. I guess riches can’t buy good automotive taste.
@MadSammy
See what you have to understand is why spend all that money on ferrari’s and Lambos, when you can have a loaded corvett or Camero?
A Bently and a Chrysler 300 both lose value as soon as you drive it off the lot. Why spend the extra $400K? That’s dumb.
Every car devalues significantly by driving it off the lot…which is why buying new vehicles is a bad investment…any slut, go with Brons, the white looks clean as fuck….the red looks spraypainted….
I must say, I have seen much better by much younger people. Forbidden Fantasy out in CA had some the sickest rides I had seen and we were all kids with min wage jobs back then. The white is def clean, but I agree with all that money they are way to simple and 22’s really?
Your more likely to get shot in the red car(gang color) and insurance is higher on red cars. Lebron
the red is disgusting
@ Drink the Haterade: Yeah, it’s pretty easy to go into debt and “own” a sick ride. It’s just one reason the economy is so terrible…people trying to live beyond their means!
I have the better Camaro, dem dudes ordered those hideous body kits. SMH. A simple SS/RS in black is all you needed guys.
@ Chicagorilla:
Oh, yeah, I hear you… I’m not saying they need to be driving half-million dollars cars. I’m just saying that it makes no sense to buy a terrible Chevy when the infinitely superior Mustang and Challenger are available in the same price range. GM = garbage.
@MadSammy
Yo I’m with you on that. I’d take the Dodge Challenger over any of the new cars. A hooked up Challenger (without some dumbs giant tires that cause the ride to slow down) is better than any car out here to me.
I gotta go wit the red cause of my hood b. But the white is nice. No one ever said said lebron has bad taste…..except with barbers
All of you guys with Zero Money to do any of this, have an awful lot of Opinions & Criticism on what others are doing with their money.
I think both are nice, but Bron’s All-White is the way I’d go. And maybe they wanted to keep it simple & add 22’s because they’re NOT YOU. You guys need Females.
bron’s white is awsome!!!
@luis: “thats really the best design they could come up with? all the money in the world, and they come up with this simple stuff??”
Are you really complaining about the simplicity of these cars?? What would you do if you had that kind of loot, Luis…. crush velvet seats?? No tint, but blinds on the windows? A ‘Clapper’ to turn on/off the headlights?
Simple is better. Excess is tacky.
And you dudes shitting on the cars JUST because they’re Chevy are retarded. If these drove past you on the street (Lebron’s, at least) you’d turn your head. Cosign Turn’s post @#19. You dudes criticizing are on the level of women who criticize other women’s expensive shoes or purses. Hater girl: “Oh.Em.Gee… girl, look at her shoes… those are, like, the ugliest pair of Manolos i’ve, like, ever seen. I mean, ew. If you’re, like, going to spend the money, then like, why wouldn’t you buy the new Dolce Gabbanas. They are, like, waaaaaaaay batter. Like seriously.”
Friend: “Hmph… like totally.”
^ Sounds like some dudes in here, don’t it?
I like the flat finish on the red paint, but the red rims make it ‘over the top’. White one wins… because it’s less ‘out-there’.