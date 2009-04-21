Over the weekend, ESPN asked LeBron to list his five favorite athletes growing up. LBJ’s answers: Michael Jordan, Deion Sanders, Penny Hardaway, Emmitt Smith and … LeBron (he was joking; we think).

Naturally that sparked the nostalgia around here, as we’ve been throwing around stories of our favorite athletes from back in the day, everyone from Steph to Tyson to Mike Schmidt.

Who were your five favorite athletes growing up?