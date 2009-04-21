Over the weekend, ESPN asked LeBron to list his five favorite athletes growing up. LBJ’s answers: Michael Jordan, Deion Sanders, Penny Hardaway, Emmitt Smith and … LeBron (he was joking; we think).
Naturally that sparked the nostalgia around here, as we’ve been throwing around stories of our favorite athletes from back in the day, everyone from Steph to Tyson to Mike Schmidt.
Who were your five favorite athletes growing up?
First
MJ an even tho i didnt actally see him live watchin old Ali fights were sick
1-hulk hogan
2-ultimate warrior
3-ric flair (woooOOOooooooo)
4-michael jordan
5-great muta
Kemp in a Sonics uni. Kordell Stewart as Slash. Outside of the obvious ones, MJ, Pippen, etc.
Larry Bird, Barry Sanders, Alan Trammell, Charles Woodson at Michigan, Jalen Rose at Michigan
Penny Hardaway, Magic Johnson, David Robinson, Isiah Thomas, Joe Montana
Bo Jackson, Ricky Henderson, Bruce Lee, MJ and Reggie Lewis
lebron would pick himself whatta bitch. whines about not getting calls cuz he already considers himself to be the greatest.
MJ, deion sanders, emmit smith, John Smoltz, and Larry Johnson
MJ, Deion, Tiger when he first broke onto the scene, Jalen Rose, C Webb, Griffey
Penny, David Robinson, Detroit Piston version of Grant Hill, Allen Iverson, Old footage of The Iceman George Gervin, and whatever was on the NBA of NBC with Marv Albert
Jordan, Bo Jackson, Greg Maddux, Joe Montana, and David Justice
My Fave five
1. Larry Bird
2. Joe Montana
3. Michael Jordan
4. Mario Lemieux
5. Mike Tyson
Shaq, Barry Sanders, Roy Jones Jr., Kevin Garnett, Jerry Rice
Barkley and KJ for the suns, Kenny Lofton, Deion and Penny. Really liked the admiral too because he could take it up and dunk from anywhere.
MJ, Bo Jackson, Jose Canseco(I think he’s an idiot now), Shaq, and Ronnie Lott.
pippen, MJ, Kemp, Rodman and Dream;
M.J. , Scottie , Penny , Grant Hill , Ray Allen
Magic, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Bird, Tyson
Going to give my age away now…Mickey Mantle, Muhammed Ali (Casious Clay-Not at first because I liked Liston), Ron Santo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Lew Alcinder) and Dick Butkus. Walter Payton and MJ came along later and deserve to be on this list.
Randall Cunningham, Pip, Magic, MJ, and prime time
Derek Harper, Bernie Williams, Darryl Strawberry, Jordan, Martin Brodeur
In no particular order:
Kemp, Barkley, Penny, Shaq, Wilkins
Fab 5
1. Kobe
2. Mike Vick
3. Mike Tyson
4. Ken Griffey Jr.
5. Chris Webber
greg lemond, sugar ray leonard, curly neal, mark spitz, ben johnson
Barry Sanders
Michael Jordan
Michael Johnston
Randall Cunningham
Walter Payton (I only knew about him then because he was the BEST RUNNING BACK EVER on Tecmo Bowl)
In order:
Magic, Jordan, Bird, Reggie, Robinson… but there are a lot more names to list
1) Shawn Kemp
2) Gary Payton
3) Don Mattingly
4) Jim Kelly
5) Rickey Henderson
Deion Sanders
Ken Griffey Jr
Allen Iverson
Greg Maddux
Jerry Rice
1. Chris Mullin
2. Mike Schmidt
3. Rickey Henderson
4. Larry Bird
5. MJ
and for about two years … Christian Okoye. Seriously.
pete sampras, kobe, tiger, michael schumacher, jason kidd
MY FAVES:
“Neon” Deion Sanders
Michael Jordan
Barry Sanders
Donovan Bailey
Cecil Fielder… Not very athletic!
LMAO Brogden.. For reals though Walter Payton murdered fools on Tecmo Bowl.. dont forget Willie Gault catching everything and actually staying on his feet.. in the game that is lol
Walter Payton – Total yards from scrimmage AND retired early??
Ali (Rumble in the Jungle is the boxing match ever unless you like boxing brutality then its the Thrilla in Manilla but hey Ali was in both of those and WON both)
Jordan – Free throw line.. i remember a play against Utah when Stockton picked him near the top of the key.. Jordan had time to look pissed at first then chase him down and make him earn it at the line.. mean athlete..
Alex Rodriguez – Couldve been a quarterback, point guard or a short stop.. DAMN
My Older Brother – fucker was too good in football.. one handed catches on a 20-30 yard pass in stride or even in traffic?? made me sick..
Tyson, Tiger, Mitch Richmond, Reggie Miller, Sammy Sosa
1) Mark McGwire
2) Jerry Rice
3) Rickey Henderson
4) Vlade Divac
5) Martina Hingis
What a weird grouping. Big Mac was the face of my beloved A’s (along with Rickey). Jerry Rice needs no explanation. Vlade Divac was a goofy underdog which was kind of like my view of the NBA growing up (note: I grew up 2 hours away from Chicago. I hated Michael Jordan with a passion. That’s all anyone would ever talk about when discussing the NBA). I’ve always thought Martina Hingis was strangely hot and she won a bunch.
Are we going to do a list of favorite current atheletes?
Bird, Mchale, Mattingly, Kukoc, Stockton, Hornacek, Schayes
1.JORDAN
2.ROY JONES JR.
3.BARRY SANDERS
4.WALTER PAYTON
5.BARRY BONDS (WHILE ON ROIDS)
6.BOB PROBERT (PRE REHAB)
7.MIKE TYSON (PRE DON KING)
AND JUST BECAUSE ON THE ENTERTAINMENT VALUE (DENNIS RODMAN)
I forgot about Wade Boggs. He was my first favorite player.
Put him in the number 3 slot instead of Rickey Henderson.
PENNY HARAWAY WAS REALLY EFFECTIVE POST SHAQ …. AND DONT SCREAM INJURIES CAUSE HE SUCKED FOR LIKE 2 YEARS AFTER SHAQ AND BEFORE HIS INJURY…
Latrell Sprewell
Barry Sanders
Ken Griffey Jr.
Michael Johnson
Allen Iverson
My favs were:
Marco van Basten
Ruud Gullit
Frank Rijkaard
Jari Litmanen
Dennis Bergkamp
Do you guys even know them? :)
Michael Jordan
Bo Jackson
Ken Griffey Jr
Roy Jones Jr
Penny Hardaway
Barry Sanders
Pernell Whitaker
Alonzo Mourning
1)Jordan or Pippen together
2)Jerry Stackhouse at UNC or Vince Carter from the Boing years
3)Mike Tyson in the 80’s or Roy Jones in the 90’s
4)Barry on 3rd in long and Deion Sanders on the corner or punt returning, Walter Payton anytime.
5)Charles Barkley before TNT or Shaq before the Lakers
Derrick Coleman, Drazen Petrovic, Gary Gait (lacrosse legend), Lawrence Moten, & anyone who put John Starks on his ass
1) Mike Tyson
2) Michael Jordan
3) Tracy Mcgrady(Orlando)
4) Vince Carter(raptors)
5) Chauncey Billups
(H)akeem, Clyde, Bo Jackson, MJ (do yall remember tht sat morning cartoon with Gretzsky, bo, and MJ?) Barkley (barkely vs godzilla) and Frank “the big hurt” thomas
Rae Carruth
Lawrence Phillips
Mike Vick
Ugueth Urbina
Isaiah Rider
Latrell Spreewell
Ruben Patterson
Mike Tyson
Tanya Harding
and of course…O.J. Simpson
1. Dennis Rodman
2. Mike Tyson
3. Mookie Blaylock
4. Michael Jordan
5. Lawrence Taylor
Here are my broken into two somes and a three some
1.MJ and Scottie
2.Montana/Young and Rice
3.The Glove and Reinman
4.Kobe and Shaq
5.Maddox Glavine and Smoltz
How has no one put down Mike Irvin???
Griffey and Roberto Alomar
Penny and Shaq
Jagr
barkley, dan marino, bo jackson, darryl strawberry, prime