Who’s Better: Chris Bosh or Pau Gasol?

CHRIS BOSH (by Austin Burton)
By now you’ve read 1,000 writers who will compare basketball to jazz. Well, I don’t know much about jazz; but I can point out the similarities between a basketball team and a rap group. While freestyling and impromptu ciphers can be a thing of beauty, we can’t underestimate the harmonic blueprint of every man playing his position. Anybody who’s been to a Wu-Tang or Grand Hustle concert can tell you — it doesn’t work when every man on stage is trying to be the headliner.
Pau Gasol and Chris Bosh may not be Type-A, alpha male NBA superstars, but I don’t use that as a criticism. Somebody has to be the second option, and Gasol and Bosh are built to be two of the best No. 2’s in the League. And at the end of the day, the No. 2’s with rings inhabit the same Hall of Fame as the No. 1’s with glory.
That said, when Gasol had his shot to lead at the NBA level, he was less successful than Bosh. In Memphis, Gasol was the top dog on three playoff teams, where he went 0-12 in the postseason. In Toronto, Bosh led two playoff teams to a 3-8 postseason record. Not exactly Bill Russell numbers on either side, but three wins is better than zero. Since taking his place as the second option to Kobe Bryant in L.A., Gasol has won a championship and become a perennial All-Star. We’re waiting to see how Bosh would perform in a similar role. And from the looks of things, Bosh will get that chance beginning next season alongside LeBron James or Dwyane Wade.
This season, though, while facing the double- and triple-teams Gasol avoided thanks to Kobe, Bosh still put up better numbers. He averaged 24.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game (51.8% FG, 79.7% FT), while Gasol went for 18.3 points and 11.3 boards (53.6% FG, 79.0% FT). In their two head-to-head meetings, Bosh put up 20 points, 10 boards and three assists a night (45% FG, 100% FT), topping Gasol’s 19.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 assists (41% FG, 84% FT).
And beyond the numbers, Bosh is a more versatile player and better overall athlete than Gasol. In a March game against the Hawks, the Raptors were down one in the final seconds before Bosh beat Al Horford with a step-back move along the baseline and dropped the game-winning fadeaway jumper. That was about a week after a Raptors/Lakers game where Bosh drilled a game-tying three at the end of the fourth quarter (ultimately overshadowed by a Kobe buzzer-beater).
I just don’t see Pau Gasol, as good as he is, making either of those plays. From 15 feet in, no question, Gasol is one of the best in the world. But give Chris Bosh the ball 25 feet from the basket, and he presents a wholly unique threat that Gasol cannot match.
PAU GASOL (by Adam Flomenbaum)
As head coach of the Bulls in the late ’80s, Doug Collins saw Kevin McHale punish his teams for three straight years. Now, as coach of the Sixers, Collins will get to see Pau Gasol do the same — in many of the same ways. In Game 3 of the Lakers/Suns series, one of his last games as a TNT analyst, Collins favorably compared Gasol’s footwork and post moves to those of McHale and we saw the video evidence that showed Gasol and McHale to be strikingly similar post players.
Like McHale, Gasol is the perfect complementary superstar. Jordan had Pippen, Kobe had Shaq, and now Kobe has Gasol. It took four years for Jordan to trust Pippen, but Kobe knew what he had in Gasol the moment the Lakers acquired him. Gasol may never have the same grit or power as McHale on defense or on the boards, but Gasol compensates in other ways. He is a better team and help defender than given credit for (Remember in the 2009 NBA Finals, Gasol was able to stop Dwight Howard, but not vice versa), his basketball IQ is mentioned nearly every game, and he is one of the best passing big men in the league. Kobe is one of the best players to ever play the game, but there is a reason why Pau makes the Lakers invincible. Since acquiring Gasol in February 2008, the Lakers have only lost three games in a row once, and that happened this March.
At this point in his career, Chris Bosh does not possess these same characteristics and he has relied on his ability to make a decent percentage of 18-footers rather than developing the back-to-the-basket and inside game that he will need as his career progresses. Even Amar’e Stoudemire attacks the basket off the pick-and-roll, relying on his developing jump shot only when left open.
Granted, Bosh is four years younger than Gasol, and he has spent his career thus far as the go-to guy on mediocre Raptors teams. Still, Bosh has proven with his contribution to Team USA’s gold medal in the ’08 Olympics and his short list of teams he’s considering in free agency that he can be a Gasol-like complementary star. But with zero championships to date and two first-round playoff exits, Bosh has resembled Grizzlies Gasol rather than Lakers Gasol. This is why Gasol should be considered the better player right now.
Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski agrees. When I asked him who we should watch out for at the World Championships this year, he said, “As good as Gasol is with the Lakers, when he’s with his country (Spain) he’s even better â€“ and he’s one of the top 10 players in the world.”
Coach K is coming off his fourth national championship at Duke, was an assistant coach with the ’92 Dream Team, and head coach of the gold medal-winning U.S. team in the ’08 Olympics, so it’s hard to dispute him when he calls Gasol one of the 10 best players in the world. I do not think he would say the same about Bosh. Yet.
Who do you think is better?
Actually being No.2 is vastly different than being No.1.
The problem with this is that the labelling sticks. The term ‘complementary superstar’ is an oxymoron. People ultimately would place most of their attention on the best player of the team, not the 2nd fiddles. Thats why most players want to have a team all to themselves and when post-prime superstars team up with other superstars they always have to say, that they just want to win a ring and that the team is still the other guys (e.g. AI + Chris webber, Jermaine O’neal + Dwade/Bosh).
It will be like if somebody suggested that the superstars should cut their salary so that the money can be used to hire more help. Most NBA player feels that the money they get paid is an indication of how good they are and take it as a sign of respect. AKA they will never do it.
Thats why it will be so interesting to see how the media would react if Dwade teamed up with Lebron, two supposedly No.1 options (probably not happening any time soon).
Whoa Adam…
“…Kobe had Shaq…” I think that was the other way around my friend.
Also I think the big difference between Pau & CB24 is that Pau is now at his peak, I think Bosh has another year or two before he really peaks
Adam, Adam, oh Adam…
The Other Aj already said it, but it’s worth repeating: Kobe was Shaq’s number 2.
This is just not even up for debate, don’t anybody even try to argue this point. It IS fact. I know it doesn’t quite fit in your whole ludicrous, Laker fan pipe dream “there’s a possibility that Kobe is even better than Jordan” argument, but that’s just tough luck.
Kobe is good. Hell, he’s great. One the greatest ever. An asshole, but that’s not really THAT relevant. But he is NOT better than Jordan, and that will remain true even if he does get more rings than him. The main reason? During Shaq’s tenure in LA, HE was number one, not Kobe.
Deal with it.
Both these dudes are ok. Dwight is better than both.
Orlando is about to shock the world!
Yea as a true Laker fan (not one of the many ignorant Faker fans)Kobe was number two when Shaq was with us.Its hard to believe that Shaq has sucked so bad lately when just a while back he was shiting on the likes of Vlade,Mutumbo and anybody else in the paint.
I think at this point in their careers that Gasol is better. But if I had to take one for my team with all money being equal, I’d take Bosh. I don’t think he’s reached his peak yet. We’ll see in the next few years when and if he’s partnered with a legit superstar if he can really become the great #2 that could help win a championship.
Way to keep it classy, QQ.
I would take Gasol over Bosh because Gasol doesn’t just jack up 18 footers all day, he actually uses post moves.
haha “Kobe had Shaq” nice one dude.
whats next, superstar luke walton had shaq as #2 to win his rings?
AJ and Quedas – You’re right. Kobe was the #2 and I would change that but it was not nearly as much of a difference statistically and in Finals’ series as it seems.
lol @ QQ
Only thing Bosh has over Gasol is youth and quicker legs. The Suns series is evidence of that as Pau cannot keep up with Amare. A couple of years ago? Yeah! But not anymore.
Haha – I like how everyone is only picking on the “Kobe had Shaq line” – Again, Kobe was clearly #2 (and again, not by as much as you think) but I wrote it for continuity following with “Kobe had Gasol”. My bad – but who’s better, Gasol or Bosh? Straight numbers-wise they’re strikingly similar.
@Spliff – If I were building a team I would also take Bosh because he’s younger and, at this point, has more potential, but right now Gasol’s got the leg up but it may only be ’cause he’s four years older.
I’m a Raptors fan, and I’d probably take Gasol right now. I’ve just seen Bosh wither away in the last two minutes of games too many times to really be 100% sold on him. Bosh starts seasons as an MVP candidate, but after 2-3 months he fades away until he’s just a ghost at the end of the season.
Pau is considered soft for the most part, but Bosh is like the definition of soft. If all his team needs to win the game is prevent the other team from getting a rebound from a free throw shot they are shooting, you can bet that Bosh’s man will end up with the rebound and put back. Lost like 3 games this season from that exact scenario. Wtf?
Orlando already shocked the world by winning game 4… just sayin’… LOL
Anyways, we’ll see how Bosh handles being number 2 first. Because right now, Pau is the better number 2 guy…
@Shitfaced
It’s funny to laugh and talk shit when your team isn’t playing anymore. All these people who jump on bandwagons should be banished from this site. I’ve been true to my magic since day one! And even though none of you bastards believe in them, I do! And after we shock the world by winning the next 3 games, we’ll see who will be laughing. Until then, FUCK OFF!
This should’ve been called RuPaul vs. RuPau.
Shrink This
Haha, good one.
LMFAO! You forget that I’ve been a bandwagon Celtics fan since day one…
PEACE OFF!
Gasol is the better, more complete player. I think we all mistakenly buy into the arguement that Gasol is soft simply because he looks like a freshly hatched large beaked baby bird, and has the whiny Euro reaction to seemingly every call that goes against him. If you can get past that and see his footwork, hands, and eyes, and his ability to finish in the clutch both shooting and passing make him much more comparable to Garnett in his prime than to Bosh. Bosh played his best as a role player with the Olympic team last year and shined, but in reality Gasol is the superior player.
@ Adam that continuity argument doesn’t work because you could have just as easily said Shaq had Kobe and it would have followed. But I think we’re all just pickin’ with you. Nevertheless to take it a step further if you look at stats only, yeah sure it wasn’t that much of a difference as people think, but if you take those stats and flip them to the “must win” games during that time Shaq would do things like put up 40 and 20 while Kobe would just play off of him, plus Kobe wouldn’t have put up those same type of numbers had Shaq not been in the paint drawing all types of double teams. (Neither would have D Wade when Shaq was with the Heat, but that’s a different argument for a different time.)
But now to the real point of the article. Bosh and Gasol is hard to say…Bosh is more athletic and puts up numbers. Gasol is more skilled and more experienced. I would really like to say Bosh is the better player but I’m just going to go with skill and experience in this case, so I’ll say Gasol is better.
gasol is better simply cuz u can run a offense thru him…bosh will get his number but he cant run a offense
Gasol is just better. Was better in Memphis, is better in LA. You dont think the Griz would have gotten a few W’s if they got to play the Nets instead of the Spurs or Suns?
Gasol is the better player of the two. Bosh has more range on his jumper, younger and maybe more athletic but that’s about it. Gasol is a better shot-blocker, has better hands, more complete post player and his basketball IQ is just ridiculous. Gasol is super-crafty also.
Even though Gasol is better I think most teams would pick Bosh over him because he’s younger and he may still be improving.
I agree with JAY. Gasol is a better passer and defender. Also seems like he has a higher IQ.
Bosh is younger with potential, so I’d take Bosh to build at this time.
they have different games. kind of unfair to compare. either would be the best option depending on the makeup of your team.
Bosh is more athletic. MUCH more athletic.
Gasol is smarter. MUCH smarter.
Athletic ability is one of the first things to go when your body wears. Just ask Kobe.
Neither can be the leader.
Most likely i’d take gasol, gotta appreciate the smart players. They can be effective even when their physical gifts leave them.
Which one is more likely to be playing with any effectiveness at age 36-38?
This is disgusting. Pau Gasol gets traded to the Lakers, wins a title, and all of a sudden becomes the better player.
I watch every single Raptors game, and any Lakers games whenever they’re on TV. (my two favorite teams)
Chris Bosh is better than Pau Gasol, and it’s not even close…
Offensively: Bosh’s 18-foot jumper is good, but it’s not really his strength. He’s the best big man in the league at taking his man off the dribble and finishing at the rim. His post game has also been much better recently and has developed a nice 8-10 foot jump hook.
Last time I checked, Gasol’s offensive repertoire consisted of a set 15-foot shot and excellent touch from inside 10 feet. Rarely does he take and make off-balance shots and fadeways or take his man off the dribble, all of which Bosh does on a regular basis.
Really, Gasol’s career high of 20.8 PPG in 06-07 is almost embarrassing put up against CB4’s *career average* of 20.2 PPG.
Rebounding: Gasol had a nice year numbers-wise with 11.3 RPG, but it was the only year of his career he’d averaged better than Bosh, who finished at 10.8. I’ll call it pretty much even here.
Defensively: This is where the biggest misconceptions are. I will say that Gasol is a much better shot blocker due to his length. That being said, when you’ve got Kobe Bryant, Ron Artest, and Lamar Odom helping out on the perimeter, it becomes a lot easier to hold the fort in the paint. He had similar help in the Grizz’ glory years with specialists James Posey and Shane Battier.
Bosh was stuck with Hedo Turkoglu, Jose Calderon, Andrea Bargnani, and a rookie (DeMar DeRozan). ‘Nough said. I’m not gonna go as far to say that he’s superior to Gasol defensively, but he’s certainly better than a lot of people give him credit for. Remember that Coach K called him Team USA’s “best defensive player” at the 2008 Olympics…
Look at it this way, if they were traded for each other, who wins the trade? Actually, let’s just ask, are the Lakers better with Bosh or Gasol?
I’d take Gasol because I prefer high basketball IQ to athletic ability. To me, Gasol knows how to maximize his talents the most, which is what I look for most in a player. He plays within himself and I think Bosh is still trying to figure out how to do that, which some people inappropriately label as potential.
Both arguments are flawed. To say Bosh is better than Gasol b/c Gasol had Kobe…if Gasol doesn’t have Kobe, all of his #’s by default would be expected to go up, since Kobe is the focal point of that offence.
To say Kobe had Shaq should stop the argument right there. Then to say “well Bosh uses an 18 foot jumper and doesn’t use a back to the back game”…he’s 4 years younger than Gasol, which means he has 4 years to develop one. I’d take Bosh over Gasol if we’re going with them being the main guy, but I’d take Gasol as a better accessory to a #1, b/c he has a better passing game and fits better as a role player. That’s not to say Bosh can’t be that guy, but Pau has proven he can and Bosh hasn’t been put in that position to prove it.
Oh wow.
#1 Just because Doug Collins compared the post moves of Mchale to Pau’s doesn’t mean he’s on par with him. And BTW, go watch the video again, not one of Pau’s post moves looked even close to the shit McHale was doing. McHale was twisting and turning and up and under, Pau was doing hook shots over 6’10 players. GTFOH with that argument
#2
I dont care how many people said it Adam, Shaq was 3 finals MVPs deep and Kobe was along for the ride. Get it right. And no the f^king stats wasn’t close. Do you not count Rebounds, asst, blks, and FG%? Shaq was clearly head and shoulders above Kobe. idiot.
#3
Bosh is better than Gasol in every way imaginable. Gasol is a very good player, but Bosh is still better. I don’t need stats to support that either, just watch them play. Bosh gets buckets all over the floor on his own, Gasol does it with the help of Phil Jackson, Kobe, Tex Winter, Odom.
#4 while this goes against my argument for Bosh being better, if you look at Gasol Minutes per game while in Memphis, it was down a few years because of hubbie Browns system of rotating 10 players. But again, stats don’t matter in this argument because they are similar type players.
lol at “kobe had shaq”
both players as number 1
lets see gasol won 50 games with the sucky grizzlies and bosh cant make the playoffs in the east.
both players as number 2
gasol has a ring
bosh we will see
this one is a no contest
gasol easy
Gasol is better than Bosh in every way imaginable. Bosh is highly overrated. He wants all the balls given to him in the game, but he can’t use them efficiently, that’s why he makes some numbers but the team loses. Highly selfish player. I believe he has already reached his peak this last year, from now on he will only be worse. Injury prone too. I want to see how he performs when he can’t use all the balls.
@32…you’re a dumbass.
In Memphis, Gasol was the top dog on three playoff teams, where he went 0-12 in the postseason. In Toronto, Bosh led two playoff teams to a 3-8 postseason record.
GUESS YOU FAILED TO READ THE ARTICLE BEFORE TAKING A SIDE.
kobe had shaq?! talk about classic laker revisionist history. those 3peat teams belonged to shaq, good sirs.
Yeah, Kobe had Shaq. As in “Kobe had Shaq on his team.” Just like Adam Morrison has Kobe on his team, or James Posey has Chris Paul on his team. Either way you phrase it, you know what it means.
#33 – “I want to see how he performs when he can’t use all the balls.”
Didn’t seem to bother Lance Armstrong.
lol, I can’t believe some of you guys think Bosh is even in the same class as Gasol. Bosh can’t do anything better than Gasol. Gasol was one of the best players in the league before he even came to the lakers, but people forgot how good he was because he broke his leg in the world and was a shell of his former self for a 1 year (similar to Garnett). Gasol is far and away the better player right now. 2 or 3 years from now lets see if Bosh actually develops world class footwork, then there can actually be an argument
@ Bizz
Grizzles played one of the top 2 teams (record, 60 win teams) in 2 of those season. They had to play a 60+ win team from the 4 seed! because the NBA fucked them with unfair seeding (a rule changed followed because of this).
The raptors with Bosh can’t even finish above .500 while playing in the east when the Pistons were the only legit team for most of the decade
So maybe you should get some legit NBA knowledge before trashing someone else
It’s not even close!!! Bosh is a good shooting, and rebounding offensive power forward. Gasol cannot shoot as good as Bosh and does not have as much range…everything else Gasol wins head and shoulders over Bosh; Passing…not even close, rebounding Gasol still better, defense Gasol way way better, posting up..Gasol way better, team play ..Gasol a team player and shows it, Bosh a stat padder. Toughness…again not even close Gasol tough as nails and doesn’t take crap from anyone…Bosh soft as creampie.
pau , no question he’s the best big man in the league silky
how are you gonna feel when they for the same next year?? just dangerous
Bosh is 4 years younger… so I’d pick Bosh. If I am the Lakers, I’d stick with what works since Pau and Kobe should expire about the same time anyway’s. Depends on what your team needs really and how old your core is.
the cynics
thanks. apparently this fool thinks they both played in the same conference best part of his post is when he tells me to read the article.
bizz
bosh 3-8 lol dude gtfoh. if your team cant crack 45 wins and people think you are a star my friend u r highly overrated. again me , control , lakeshow , austin and a chair coulda made the playoffs in the east from 03-07 guess who couldnt?? if 3-8 and 2 playoff births in the east are your bosh argument you need help fool.
Wow, “Kobe HAD Shaq”.
chris botch = stat stuffer
chris botch = rupaul
chris botch = nerd turned tough guy
chris botch = fabricated all-star
chris botch = proactive spokesperson
chris botch = butterfingers
chris botch = overrated
bye bye shareef abdur rahim.
you can’t compare early years of pau and cb4. pau had 0-12 against superior western teams, while cb4 had 3-8 against crappy eastern teams.
i don’t have much chance to watch raptors, so i won’t compare them, but i see alot of pau and damn, he has skills and is perfect fit for lakers
Oh come on. Bosh is better. No post moves? You weren’t watching this season before the injury. 75% of his points were within 10 feet. Yeah, he has been known to jack 18 footers too much, in the past, but wasn’t doing much of it this season.
If Gasol is so much better than Bosh, why do I keep hearing the Lakers wanting to trade Bynum OR Gasol for Bosh?
Really. 3 years younger. Better stats. Stats from when he constantly being double teamed. Still improving. Not yet in his prime.
But you know, Bosh and Gasol are both better than Bynum. Now and forever. That is why it will be Bosh for Bynum.
Offensively its a close call, but if you consider their defense and potential i’ll go for Chris Bosh.
No chance Lakers trade Gasol for Bosh in any type of package.