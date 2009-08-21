Who’s Better: Shaq or Pau Gasol?

We argue. You decide.
SHAQUILLE O’NEAL (by A. Burton)
November 2008: “Shaq has never truly gotten the credit he deserves for what he’s accomplished on the court and what he’s meant to the game. There was a good 6-7 year stretch (arguably much longer) where Shaq was the most problematic force in basketball. Like Lawrence Taylor did in the NFL, Shaq in his prime altered game plans and made teams create new strategies (Hack-a-Shaq, stockpiling not-so-talented bigs just to have fouls available, etc.) to deal with him. And inexplicably, he only has one League MVP to show for it.”
Nine months later, I still believe every word I wrote in that paragraph. But in that same column, I missed one mark:
“The Shaq-haters are loving this current phase of his career, where the big man is good for a single-digit scoring night at least once a week and is basically a role player.”
Wrong. The truth is, I can’t see an NBA in which Shaq is merely a role player.
No matter how old, slow, fat or disinterested in the game he gets, one thing has never wavered with Shaq: You ALWAYS have to game-plan for him. Even at 37, going into his 18th season, he’s a force that must be accounted for on every possession. Defending him one-on-one is still an invitation for disaster. He isn’t an automatic 30-and-13 anymore, but ask Toronto (45 points) or Milwaukee (35 pts) if he’s a role player. Better yet, ask Pau Gasol, who saw Shaq score 33 on the Lakers last March. For all the talk that Diesel (17.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg) is running on fumes, he managed an All-NBA nod and an All-Star co-MVP in ’08-09, at worst the second-best season of any center after Dwight Howard.
Gasol had a career year, and while in his prime at 29, he’s yet to surpass Shaq. Lakers’ opponents are definitely concerned about Gasol, but he doesn’t spark that panic and sense of helplessness like Shaq still can. The tactics employed to contain Shaq have to go beyond “Be physical with him and hope he wilts” — the general rule for Gasol.
Some will put Gasol ahead of Shaq using the same rationale Kobe used to rank himself ahead of Shaq when they were teammates: That Shaq isn’t as complete of a player. Therein lies another area where Shaq has been underappreciated. His arsenal of post moves, passing, defense (except on the pick-and-roll, I’ll give you that), basketball IQ and handle gets overshadowed by the raw power and size, but don’t be mistaken: Shaq is and always has been a very good ballplayer, not some Black Godzilla who happens to play ball.
This isn’t fantasy: If you’re building a team to contend for a championship in 2010 and you need a big, Shaq cracks the top four: Dwight, Duncan and Garnett are the only ones you’d consider taking before him. And as good as Pau Gasol is, he’s not that good yet.
PAU GASOL (by Ben York)
Pau Gasol and Shaquille O’Neal are two vastly different players that couldn’t be further apart physically or mentally. However, they do have similar roles on their respective teams which allows for a legitimate comparison of their worth as players.
Both Pau and Shaq are looked at to fit seamlessly in their team’s offensive and defensive schemes; the Lakers and Cavs need them both to score the ball at a high percentage in the post, get to the foul line, rebound, and defend the interior.
In Pau’s case, it’s probably more of him being a perfect fit in the triangle offense that makes him so valuable. The triangle offense centers around the construction of mismatches and isolations from an initial entry pass into the low-post which leads to the creation of a 2-man game on the weak side and a 3-man game on the strong side. However, it all starts with the ability and effectiveness of the player in the post. Pau is certainly an extremely gifted fundamental post player and uses exceptional footwork and timing to create his shots.
Shaq, on the other hand, was a perfect fit for the triangle just because of his sheer size. He created frequent mismatches and isolations due to his massive body, and still does today in any offense that he’s involved in. He’s also a good passer out of the post which allowed the Laker’s triangle offense to be so deadly.
Still, if I had to choose which player I’d rather have on my team I’d take Gasol without hesitation.
Probably Pau’s greatest asset is that he gives Kobe Bryant full control of the team. He’s not known for being tough, physical, or even a great defender for that matter, but he gets the job done and integrates surprisingly well at any point in the game. More importantly, he allows the game to come to him rather than Shaq’s conscious need to be a focal point in the offense throughout the game. This allows Kobe the freedom to do whatever the hell he wants (or is needed) on the basketball court, which as we all know, has been a very good thing for the Lakers.
At times, though, the Lakers have needed Pau to step up either his scoring output or his defensive front, and he has accepted those tasks each time. It certainly helps that the Lakers are, collectively, a very good defensive team but Pau has proven to be a much better defender in the post than he was when he first became a Laker. Offensively, he’s shot over 57% from the floor in his time in Los Angeles and takes about 12 shots a game making around 7 of them. Those numbers allow for Kobe to take his much needed shots but also leaves enough opportunities for Andrew Bynum, Lamar Odom, and the rest of the Lakers role players.
With Bynum looking to take a much more active role in the Lakers’ future, we could see a small decrease in Gasol’s numbers. However, I’d expect Pau to be more than willing to sacrifice individual accolades for the betterment of the team — something that Shaq has never truly adapted to.
Who do you think is better?
Follow Ben York on Twitter: @bjyork
Follow Austin Burton on Twitter: @AustinatDIMEmag
Follow DIME on Twitter: @DIMEMag
“Who’s better?” archives
8/19 — Andre Iguodala vs. Rudy Gay
8/14 — Ray Allen vs. Michael Redd
8/12 — Steve Nash vs. Jason Kidd
3/3 — David West vs. LaMarcus Aldridge
2/26 — Kevin Durant vs. Danny Granger
2/19 — Paul Millsap vs. David Lee
2/17 — Caron Butler vs. Tayshaun Prince
12/24 — Marcus Camby vs. Andrew Bynum
12/19 — Deron Williams vs. Chauncey Billups
12/17 — Manu Ginobili vs. Tracy McGrady
12/12 — Amare Stoudemire vs. Al Jefferson
12/10 — Dirk Nowitzki vs. Chris Bosh
12/9 — Derrick Rose vs. O.J. Mayo
12/8 — Rasheed Wallace vs. Elton Brand
12/5 — Kevin Martin vs. Vince Carter
12/4 — Brandon Roy vs. Joe Johnson
12/3 — Dwight Howard vs. Yao Ming
12/2 — Paul Pierce vs. Carmelo Anthony
Pau will never be as dominate as Shaq. Maybe have more skills, but Shaq dominated games. It’s a shame Shaq is going to tarnish that with his douchebaggery antics he’s been pullin the last couple years.
Sorry…
where in the world did this come from? I am really starting to wonder why I read it..
I am disappointed.
Damn thats a hard comparison. you have hype/Adultation/Love versus understated/Underrespected. As much love as i have for Pau, and as much as my respect has fallen for the Great Show Stealer (Lol) I Have To Agree With Austin, This Time. Shaq makes you adjust the whole gameplan, while Pau good as he is doesnt throw that panic into opponents hearts. Even though pau is the perfect 2nd star, Shaq is a legit threat
Shaq in his prime was unstoppable. Gasol is really good, but there’s no comparison.
If you’re talking present day, it’s an unfair question. Shaq is in obvious decline, while Gasol is in his prime.
I assume this arguement is for the upcoming 2010 season. At this point in both their careers they are very similar in talent and production. The edge still goes to Shaq due to his dominance, experience and physical superiority. There is no comparing Shaq and Gasol as far as their careers go, Shaq is one of the top 7 greatest NBA players of all time. Gasol isn’t in the discussion.
shaq will shit on that greasy spaniard… but to be honest i think gasol is more valuable to LA then Shaq is to the Cavs….pure speculation though
shaq is better gasol is just easier to play with so if u r startin from scratch u take shaq if u already have a star guard u take gasol
Overall it’s Shaq by a landslide. Shaq is in the greatest center of all time debate, Gasol is barely in the conversation for top 5 PF’s of present day
If you are talking about Shaq’s career body of work vs Gasol’s there is no contest. Shaq destroyed other teams when he was in his prime. There was nobody in the NBA that could stop him from getting what he wanted.
If were are talking about the 2009-10 season, Gasol is clearly a better and more valuable additon to a team right now, which I guess supports the Lakers decision to divorce Shaq.
Why do people not understand these questions? It’s about who is better RIGHT NOW. Obviously nobody in their right mind would argue Gasol has had a better career than Shaq.
Gasol is currently a much better player than Shaq, but that’s only because he’s in his prime and Shaq’s 37. Gasol is wildly underrated: he’s a great passer, an amazing scorer, a competent rebounder and, as he’s shown in the Finals, his defense has come a very long way. This guy should truly be recognized as one of the best (easily top 5) big men in the league today.
i don’t think this is debate who is better play in his prime. only mad person can consider pau better player in his prime, then shaq in his prime. after all, shaq can be considered as one of best players of all time. current day shaw vs. current day pau… tough question. i guess it all comes down to fitting in in your team’s O and D. i think that pau is great fit for today’s lakers, in every way. can score, can pass, can do decent D, won’t upset kobe…still have to see shaq in clevland. but i think, that i if you take expansion team, with crappy players and you need center who can make that team go, one way or another, i think that shaq would be better choice. shaq is better as no. 1, while pau is better as no.2 (even if he can fill no.1 role perfectly). one thing we all should agree, that those two players are one of most skilled bigs in history. there is no doubt about pau’s skills but shaq had so many spins and hook shots and what not, that only flaw he had was actually free throws.
Well said Dagomar, of course the subject is who’s better right now. to compare overall bodies of work would be ludicrous.
that being said, it’s gasol hands down. shaq may vastly outperform him is a couple of games (e.g., Toronto & Milwaukee) but over the course of 82, no question gasol is better. and let’s not forget, Toronto had no wide bodies to guard shaq (bargs and bosh???). even in the all star game when he co-copped the mvp, he was guarded by rashard for a lot of the night. Even with his steriods, shard would never have the strength to guard shaq.
“Probably Pau’s greatest asset is that he gives Kobe Bryant full control of the team.”
This says it all. Gasol is a good role player, but he mainly stays the fuck out of the way for Kobe to control the game. Shaq, although he doesn’t do it as much anymore, still dictates what is happening for his team.
No question Gasol fits better with what the Lakers try to do. I even think he might be one of the best role players ever, but he isn’t really a star player. Shaq is better because he changes the game.
Right now, of course Gasol is the most valuable player.
He hasn’t got any flaws in his offensive game:
Good post-up player, great touch around the basket,nice midrange shot, good passer, great bball IQ, and most of all, he’s a competitor and a winner. He has shown that with BarÃ§a, Spain, and now with LA.
Shaq is too slow, and too egotistic to be a true elite player nowadays. He’s still good, but no Pau.
just a flawed debate. we all know prime shaq over gasol. and we all know nowadays pau murders old shaq.
still dont see why people would say pau is the better fit for the triangle. shaq and kobe absolutely killed teams during threepeat days.
that offense really works whether for a passing versatile big like pau or a physical big like shaq.
2009-2010 Shaq vs. Gasol–I give that to Pau. I mean, he can shoot, pass, rebound, he’s a more complete player.
Shaq in his prime (say, 2000) vs. Pau Gasol? Shaq, hands down.
Shaq in his entire career vs. Pau whenever his career is done–Shaq.
Shaq is one of the most dominant players ever in NBA history. Shaq always had one advantage–his peers were afraid of him (except maybe Barkley lol). No one fears Gasol.
Why do you think all of these 7ft 260+ centers got a chance in the league? THEY HAD TO FIND AN ANSWER FOR SHAQ, or the “next Shaq”. There isn’t one…
“Pau will never be as dominate as Shaq.”
‘Dominate?’ See me after class please Job.
Shaq. Plain and simple.
Shaq of Today, Shaq of last year and Shaq of any era.
Shaq is still a awesome player and will be a great addition to the cavs i have to agree with most on here its hard to compare them now cuz shaq is 37 and pau is only 29. But i dont think Pau will leave nearly as big of a mark on the NBA as shaq has and as for the overall career shaq has it hands down and always will.
Come on! Don’t do these articles just for the sake of doing the article.
This isn’t even a comparison. If you are going to compare, compare Gasol to Charmin. But soft as hell and both wipe Kobe’s ass.
A better debate would be Duncan vs. Shaq. But hell I don’t even know if that is much of a debate. Shaq was dominant in his prime. He could put 30,20 and 10 blocks on any given night.
Did you all hear about Shaq latest douchebag move?
He was talking with Nash, when Nash told him about a reality show he was working on where Nash (not Shaq) would take on athletes in various sports. Shaq then turned around and used Nash’s idea. Nash said something to shaq and now Nash gets producer credits for Shaq’s show.
u put shaq on the hawks they r legit title contenders u put gasol on there they in the same boat look good but wont win shit my point is if u out one of them on a team that need to get over the hump u would take shaq knowin he still changes the game
@16
doesn’t surprise me one bit. shaq is quite the d-bag.
back to the charmin and gasol comparison. the charmin when you are done using it and gasol look about the same.
Its a hands down winning argument for Austin. Vote for Pau doesnt stand a chance. The argument for Pau eventually yielded on help from Kobe and the rest of the Lakers.
ts a Shaq VS Pau debate, not Shaq VS Pau and the Lakers.
Austin wins.
Look at this quote: “Probably Pau’s greatest asset is that he gives Kobe Bryant full control of the team.”
If you are talking about who is a better player you automatically lose the debate when you basically say a player’s best asset has nothing to do with skill.
Pau Gasol is better
What a stupid question…who came up with this one? You guys must be effin bored.
well i guess it has to be said again its how better NOWWWWWW
and its gasol easy.
A better way to phrase this debate may be to ask the question, If the Spurs were to trade Tim Duncan straight up, would they rather have Shaq or Pau? If the Raptors were to trade Chris Bosh straight up, would they Shaq or Pau? If the Blazers were to trade LA and Oden, would they rather take Shaq or Pau?
I’d say Shaq is STILL better than Pau on any team that doesn’t have Kobe Bryant on it.
SHIT.. You guys had to throw this one out..
Considering i witnessed Shaq BEAST Gasol in our last matchup with the Suns i will have the say, SIGH, Shaq.. Shaq is just plain and simply too BIG for Gasol.. Now thats one on one..
Team wise??
I believe what Austin meant to say, in Gasol is a much better teammate to Kobe, is that Gasol is much better of a team player.. No whining, no crying and no stupid bulletin board material.. Plus hes a better passer and and can actually guard the pick&roll/pop..
@ AJ
i think all those teams would rather have Pau.. Thats what u were getting at right lol
Either can win without a sidekick! I never like that 300 lbs monkey but to be fair Shaq is better than Pau.
I don’t really care for Pau. Never really cared for Shaq. Still out the too, I would have to go with Shaq.
As long as Shaq is heavy and can get in the lane and jump enough to dunk, he will dominate more centers than not. Not to mention Gasol is known for not having heart. Yea I’d still roll with Shaq.
Maybe if Marc Gasol and Pau Gasol formed like Voltron, there’d be a debate. But seriously? Pau had his own team for years in Memphis and all he got was a fat paycheck and he grew a bread.
Shaq Fu! Period.
in terms of skills it’s pau but size is a skill too and when shaq alows lebron to play off the ball? oh my then you’ll see who has more value to his team.
pau gasol is a great young player but if he isn’t playing for spain he isn’t as dominant as he could be. problem is in LA he can’t demand the ball. next season is gonna be even worse because andrew bynum is gonna do just that ron artest is gonna do just that and I doubt that pau is vocal enough to the other players and the coaches so that he can get his touches.
the funny thing is i didnt even read the entire article …….. i just wanted to see what in blue fuck arguments that ben “DORK” had in favor of PAU GASOL!!! lamo that made my day …whats nex dime Whos better “tim duncan or andray blatch”?? lol u must b bored dime …im very dissappointed in you guys
@i am a witness
Yes, my last name rhymes with ‘dork’. Although, in case you were wondering, I’m not from New ‘York’ and I don’t like ‘York’ Peppermint Patties.
Shaq bust pau ass last time they played,and he gonna bust his ass this year too.Dont disrespect the big fella with this bullshit.
Shaq in his prime would have Pau for BREAKFAST. Now would be a different story. Shaq isnt in his prime now so it is a bit of a stupid comparison. Pau and Yao need to be compared. Shaq and Ewing would be a more sensible comparison. This was a bit odd!!
I agree this comparison isn’t very fair to shaq due to the severe downgrade in his skills that health ,due to playing so activeley with a large frame. It’s no doubt that in his prime he would eat Pau alive.
But this is a comparison for the 2010 season. Fact, lakers win games with the fast break. Fact, lakers require two big men to go deep in the post, thus having to do more running end to end than even kobe. Fact, Pau has wheels. He is very fast for a center, and therefore is an underated defender, he gets back to defense much faster than shaq can at this point therefore resetting the defense, and giving the lakers a chance to get a stop. People think being a good shotblocker makes you a good defender, but just being in a good position will deter an offense from even playing near the rim. Just cause there’s no play in the paint dosn’t mean defense wasn’t played there. In these aspects I feel Pau is a better overall contributer to a team that , like most in todays NBA, relies on quickness.
Yeah i agree with Rizwan that this comparison was weird..
You guys shouldve gone with Dirk and Pau.. That had me going for a second and i still dont know who is better.. Even the better one wears Purple and Gold..
I actually like this comparison. Shaq and Gasol put up similar numbers (17-18 points, 8-9 boards, 1-2 blocks) and they’re about the same as far as importance to their teams. Both are All-Stars at this stage, but not necessarily All-Star starters.
ARE YOU SERIOUS…IF YOU DON’T THINK IT’S SHAQ SOMETHING IS WRONG..SHAQ IS ONE OF THE MOST IF NOT THE MOST DOMINANT FORCE TO EVER PLACE HIS GAME..SHAQ AT HIS PEAK COULD BEAT PAU GASOL…100 TO 2 IN A REAL GAME ONE ON ONE…SPOTTED 1 POINT..LOL
This comparison is absurd. They’re two totally different players.
But to throw childish invective toward Gasol – i.e., Charmin, greasy, no heart (the last is by far the stupidest comment here) – simply proves that you shouldn’t be discussing the issue.
In his prime, Shaq.
Today, Gasol.
End of discussion.
Fuck that in his prime shit.He average the same numbers as Pau NOW.Not now but RIGHT NOW.And DESTROYED him last year.Dont act like yall forgot him coming to LA and Humiliating soft ass Pau for like 33 and 12.Cut it the fuck out fellas.
I agree with most of the comments, this comparison is absurd. Is it supposed to be Shaq now versus Gasol now?
Anyway, there will never be a player like Shaq again, wheter it’s as a media person, entertainer or player. He owned everybody. The only teams that managed to step on his toes were Jordan/Pippen/Rodman Bulls and Olajuwon Rockets. And he was young then.
If the point is to compare these players now against each other, I think that Gasol is better because of his versatility and mobility. Sure Shaq stil can drop 30/13 on Gasol if the defense doesn’t collapse on Shaq, but overall right now Gasol is better for his team.
Anyway, I love Shaq and hope that he stays in media somehow commenting about everything when he finally ends his career.
Gimme a break, Doc. His team couldn’t even get into the semi-finals. And don’t whine about how he didn’t have a team around him, ’cause you know that’s crap.
Gasol is better now. Deal with it.
@ DOC
Thats what i am saying.. Dude MURDERED Gasol last year.. that shit had me shakin my head like “Shaq’ll beast a skinny dude any day of the week”..
But u trippin doc! Bynum bout to man him up this year and juke em with another spin!
@Reina-So what he aint get to a semi finals.Only reason Pau ass was there was because of number 24 and if you think otherwise I dont know what to tell you.I bet you Shaq ass magically reappear in the semi finals this year.Is it gonna be because of him?Hell no he just gonna contribute 18 and 9 like Pau did and let the god carry him just like PAU.U give me a damn break because Pau was 1rst round or lottery as the man and that was his ceiling.