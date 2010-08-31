Why Deron Williams Will Leave Utah For Dallas

There has been speculation from Jazz fans concerning whether or not Deron Williams wants to stay in Utah anymore. After losing teammates Carlos Boozer, Ronnie Brewer, Wes Matthews and Kyle Korver, is there any reason not to believe that Deron would want out? D-Will had an interview with David Locke (the new radio voice for the Jazz) a couple weeks ago, and he stated that he no longer lives in Salt Lake City during the summer months. Is this a sign?
I was in contact with Locke via Twitter about whether or not Deron’s heart is still with the Jazz after losing half of his team this offseason, and he stated that “Jazz fans are concerned about losing Deron, but what have the Jazz done that would make his heart be out of it? If it is, there’s nothing they can do about it.” I think losing four of the best players on his team would cause his heart to be out of it a little bit. Deron’s already stated that he’s frustrated with the way things are going in Utah, and this appears to only exacerbate his case.
In July of 2008, Williams signed a three-year extension (with a fourth-year option) for $70 million to stay with the Jazz and help bring them a title. Well, it’s been two years and there’s still no title. All the Jazz have to show for it is first round playoff exits and going over the luxury tax to bring back the same team back from ’09, with half of them leaving during free agency this summer. It’s not that Williams couldn’t take the Jazz to a championship; it’s just his supporting cast seems to fall apart at all the wrong times.
If D-Will chooses to opt-out of his contract in 2012, where would he end up? How about following his roots in Dallas to play with the Mavericks. Deron starred at The Colony High School near Dallas, and last year at the NBA All-Star Game in Dallas, that was the happiest Williams has looked in two years. Another thing to consider is that the Mavericks will have substantial cap room in 2012, right when Deron can choose to become a free agent. If Deron ends up in Dallas, he would have a much better supporting cast than with the Jazz.
The Mavericks have one of the best shooting big men in the history of the NBA in Dirk Nowitzki. Don’t get it twisted though â€“ he’s not a choke artist like fans believe. This is a guy who is 7-0 and has averaged 23.0 points and 8.5 rebounds for his career, all on jump shots. But let’s face it; Dirk’s never had a great point guard in his prime during his time in Dallas other than Steve Nash â€“ and he still couldn’t lead the Mavericks to a title. Devin Harris never got the chance to prove, Jason Terry is a shooting guard and Jason Kidd is over the hill. If Dallas ends up with a Dirk and Deron combo, and that’s over 50 wins every season with just those two alone. Then you consider after the Mavs signed Deron they’d have at least $9 million to spend on another free agent in 2012 â€“ Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Antawn Jamison will all be available.
The best part of all is that Deron has the chance to play for the arguably the best owner in basketball, Mark Cuban. Cuban is the kind of guy that will gladly go into luxury tax in pursuit of a title, which he’s done numerous of times. Deron just wants to win, and at this point, he can’t win in Utah. Maybe Chris Bosh was right, it’s time players stop mixing loyalty when it comes to free agency.
What do you think?
Dirk will be 34… so that give Dallas about a 2 year window that Dirk could be a huge contributor
@Steve Nash
It’s hard to predict how well Dirk will drop off in the next two years. He averaged 25 last season, I don’t expect him to average anything less than 20 PPG within the next two seasons.
Lebron set off a trend and its only a matter of time before you see Demarcus Cousins and John Wall are on the same team again. Cuban is not nowhere near the best Owner in the league and theres a reason why the Spurs bust there a$$es every year and they would have never made it to the ship in 06 if it was not for a bad call by the ref that ended up costing the Spurs the West in 06. Lets stop mixing up Cuban in the good Owners list because he runs his mouth, until he wins Dallas a ship which will not happen in the next 10yrs and maybe future. He talks a good talk because hes a rich PUNK but he knows nothing about winning ships unlike JERRY JONES. Will Dirk legs still hold up by the time Williams get there and there roster will be differant 2yrs from now??? Never knew your a good Owner because you like to waste money…
I’m sorry, but I expect better from Dime. A few of the articles lately have had little to no substance, and this falls into that category. As a Jazz fan, it’s hard to be disgruntled with the way that the front office has operated over the summer. And putting the personal disappointment aside of losing close friends in Brewer and Korver, Deron shouldn’t be overly upset with how they have recovered from the loses (which is Locke’s point). Projecting supporting casts out two years is ridiculous, but let’s look at it: Dallas will have an aging Dirk (33+), Marion (34+), Haywood (32+),Beaubois, and Jones under contract. The Jazz will have Jefferson and Milsap (both 7-ish years younger than Dirk) and Gordon Hayward, and llikely Ante Tomic. Speculating on supporting casts isn’t worth time due to the small number of players under contract, but it could easily be argued that the Jazz would have a much younger and promising core in two years. But I guess Cuban could surround Deron with the over-the-hill gang listed above and it would all be good.
If I’m Deron and I really want to leave Utah, there is no way I’m going to Dallas, I would bet at 34 Dirk is only going to be good for about 18 points a game, and who else is on that team in two years? With Cuban as GM that’s hard to tell. Nah if I’m Deron I got to go somewhere else. Maybe Indiana to play with Danny Granger or Orlando to play with Dwight Howard. But I’m not that sure he’s going to leave Utah, him and Milsap might make a pretty good combination.
did you just name ray allen, kevin garnett and tim duncan as quality free agents for 2012?
ARE YOU SERIOUS?!!?
..for that, deron williams would be better off staying in Utah with Al Jefferson!
Didn’t the Jazz make it to the 2nd round last year and lose to the eventual champs in the Lakers?
No mention of Al Jefferson in the article is odd. I think Al will be better than people’s low expectations. They brought in Raja Bell too. I know he’s getting older. But they have an emerging talent in CJ Miles.
The reality seems like the Jazz are setting themselves up to be a much better squad than most, especially the Mavs who will have players mostly remembering the days they could play at Roddy’s speed by that time.
@nihilist
I disagree. I think this is a great article about something all Jazz fans have to be concerned with. Deron is arguably the best PG in the NBA, and if Utah doesn’t do something to convince him to stay – as we saw this summer – he could easily walk.
this is what i was afraid of going into summer 2k10. can we stop all this sillyness please.
@ Aron
so what if he walks?
no player is going to play forever and no player is going to play with only 1 team for their entire career. Utah fans should know that (espec after seeing Malone in a Lakers jersey).
if he wanna walk, let him walk and then build again thru the draft or free agency. and if you cant attract top level free agents, then just kill yourself cause there is nothing else that can be done.
You will not see him on Dallas, not in Utah either. i think it will be on the east coast, orlando?
lol Everybodys leaving everywhere all of a sudden now and making plans for dums day summer of 2012 when the world is suppose to end again after it was suppose to end in 2000. Teams better start showing there Franchise players that they are about winning and if your New York. Do you wait for Williams or Paul in 2012 to form a real big 3 or do you go ahead and rush and take Tony Parker in 2011 with Melo and get pounded for sure years to come by my Heat. Knicks are going to keep tanking season after season and have no ships to show for it 10 yrs from now. Nothing makes me more happier in life than seeing the knicks continue to fail and Orlando will get 1 of those guys in 2012.
Utah is better than people are giving them credit for. If the teams met in the playoffs today Utah would win the series.
Mark Cuban is jizzing on himself reading the title!
Williams is from Dallas. He got a tat that reads “Texas Made”
And Dallas have 9 mil in cap space is based on the current CBA, which might be not relevant then. AND only be if Cuban doesn’t make any moves, which from his history, is not likely.
I been saying for a minute…..”Free D-Will!”
Andrew you need to quit sleeping in the offseason. Jazz got Big Al and Raja Bell to replace those injury prone crap shoots. They might miss wes matthews, but jazz are good at developing unknowns out of the second round. Plus, it takes away the log jam they had at shooting guard. Also, look for miles to have a break-out year. Mavs are old and done, IT’S OVER, ya blew it Cuban.
slow day at Dime huh? pretty ironic that you point to Dirk never having a viable point guard in his “prime,” yet by the time Deron were to go to Dallas (big if) Dirk would be on the decline, and definitely not in his prime. stirring the pot today I see.
If Deron Williams leaves Utah he is gonna go where he has finishers and an owner willing to keep those type of players
Now I don’t normally do this, but I have to say that this Article is pretty weak.
1st of all, Most star players never end up leaving their team to go play in their home cities as free agents(D wade, Bosh etc…), it always makes for a nice story but almost never happens.
2nd, Like most people have said, Dirk will be 34 by the time this hypothetical situation can take place, even if he is still producing at a decent level, what young free agent would sign there for the majority of their Prime years?
3rd. It seems like you purposely ignored the fact that Al Jefferson is in Utah now, even though Utah still doesn’t have the size for the Lakers, they shouldn’t be pushovers.
4th. Even though your whole premise is wrong about the reasons that Deron would go to Dallas, it may be a possibility that it happens but I can almost guarantee that Cuban wouldn’t let the team stagnate as in the example you provided. We all know that Cubes is quick to flip the script so the majority of the players you described wouldn’t be in Dallas by the time this hypothetical situation could happen.
who cares about any of these pgs they dont lead u to no titles until one of them do …then why do they matter….i mean as the man parker and billiups wont the man on their teams
@ TKO
Here’s your complete list of free agents in the 2012 season, so take your pick. [www.realgm.com]
Also, the reason I did not mention Al Jefferson in this article is because the Jazz lost out this offseason. Jefferson does not replace Boozer. There’s no way that you’re going to convince me that acquiring Jefferson while the Jazz lost Boozer, Brewer, Matthews, and Korver is going to make them better. Don’t forget Jefferson has a knee injury, which puts him on a list of Andrew Bynu and Greg Oden because once one injury happens, more and more come.
While the loss of Boozer is huge, I kind of had the impression that Boozer and Williams weren’t great friends. Not saying they didn’t get along, but especially at the end of the ’09 season, Boozer and Williams didn’t have any chemistry. That same season, when Boozer was injured, Millsap put up huge numbers and team went on like a 13 game winning streak that ended shortly after Boozer came back.
My point is that, even though Millsap is no Boozer, the team doesn’t drop off much by going with Millsap at the 4, and are arguably better on the defensive side. So, they’ve still got a stud pf, and now they have a legit big man to put in the middle with Jefferson.
Jazz are building a team, not just trying to make D-will happy.
Here are some thoughts I had..
First of all, I believe Millsap will be playing at the 4 and Jefferson at 5. Millsap is ABSOLUTELY capable of matching Boozer’s numbers, and has proved this to be true when Boozer was out with injury.
Second.
Dallas is home, yes, but what have they done in the last 4 seasons that the Jazz haven’t? Nothing.. Last few years Jazz had a WCF finals appearance, 2 2nd round exits, and 1 first round exit. ALL of which came at the hands of eventual champions.
Deron bought a house in San Diego this summer, this is true. SO WHAT? I have no idea how you can take that information, and conclude that he wants out. Most players don’t stay in the cities that host their teams in the summer..
Every summer articles about how the Jazz aren’t threats etc, and then every spring, the Jazz are a top 4 in the west team.. This pattern has proven to be consistent every year except one, in the last 20- I guess that is what happens to the team with the smallest market.
@aron
My problem with the article isn’t with the premise that Deron may leave Utah in 2012 and it is concerning to Jazz fans. That is valid. As a Jazz fan, obviously it is concerning that the franchise player’s contract is coming up – just as it would be to any franchise and fanbase.
But where the article fails to backup the argument is when it singles out Dallas as a better and likely destination and blatantly ignores the positive moves that his current franchise has made since post-eilmination interview where the frustration was vented. He’s going to go to Dallas because he grew up there? That’s valid if he really wants to go home. What else is there? @Joe’s Mamma is right to point out that the cap figure is likely to be irrelevant by 2012. Is Cuban really going to hold on to that cap space for 2 years while the window of Dirk’s prime is closing?
And the Jazz have done nothing? They picked up one of the best young post players in the league to offset the departure of Boozer (who Deron became less and less vocal in supporting over the past couple years), didn’t overpay for Wesley Matthews, and filled his spot with a veteran leader in Raja Bell who brings a sense of toughness that has been lacking since Fisher left. Deron was bummed seeing his buddies leave town (btw: Brewer was gone mid-seaon via trade – for a pick that was central in the Jefferson deal), but their departures allowed for the change he desired. The team had proven that it wasn’t going to win it all as it was constructed over the past few years. That was a large part of his argument.
It doesn’t seem to me like the facts support the second level of speculation. He may very well leave Utah, but there is little to no evidence that says Dallas will be at the top of the list when that day comes. It feels like the facts were picked and chosen to fit the argument rather than represent the reality of the situation.
I don’t think this is a news flash to anyone, but I think it is safe to say that the majority of the Jazz team doesn’t live in Utah over the summers. Stockton and Malone didn’t. Boozer didn’t. Wouldn’t it be more of a headline if Deron continued to do so?
I’m seeing a lot of talk about, “This is two-years from now, who cares” type of stuff. But the thing is, Deron isn’t going to retire in Utah.
I’m stating my opinion that I believe he will go to the Dallas Mavericks and opt out of his fourth year once the 2011-12 season comes. My opinion on Deron leaving is the same as everyone else’s thinking that Al Jefferson is going to turn this team around.
@ Andrew Macaluso
Your credibility was shot by ignoring Jefferson. Sorry, but Boozer has one of the worst track records when it comes to injuries. Maybe Boozer is slighlty better on offense, but I’ll bet Jefferson develops better team chemistry with a willingness (and better body) to set screens and maybe clog the middle.
Why would you discount a potential all-star addition? By doing so it is hard to believe you thought this through.
@ Scott
Also, while they did make it to the second round to play the Lakers last season, don’t forget that they played the Denver Nuggets without their head coach George Karl. Whose one of the greatest playoff coaches of all time.
Jerry Sloan vs. Adrian Dantley at coaching, you tell me who wins that battle.
@ Andrew
Here we go again. Picking and choosing facts that fit into your argument. The Jazz were without 2 of their 5 starters. No big deal.
Nobody here is claiming that Deron will retire in a Jazz uniform, they are simply saying that likelihood of him playing in Dallas in two years isn’t better than anywhere else.
Jefferson is an unknown. But he did come back last year after blowing out his knee the previous February average 17 and 9 over 76 games. That is a pretty impressive line considering the timing of his blown ACL. He was averaging 23 and 11 when he got hurt. I think there is reason to be optimistic.
Sorry . . . Slow day at work. Nothing personal.
if knicks can’t score Tony Parker or Chris Paul, they know who to turn to…
if he leaves, you gotta feel bad for Al Jefferson. LOL.
@ Nilhist
Must be a slow day at home then too.
Don’t forget, the bench is what makes a team. If you don’t have a solid bench you have nothing.
A roster of
DWill
Raja
CJ
Al Jefferson
Milsap
Okur
Kirilenko
Hayward
is solid. Jazz never have issues with competitiveness, not with HOFer Jerry Sloan runnin that squad.
Their issue has always been health. If Okur n Kirilenko were healthy last season, it’s a totally different ending to their season.
We need to stop with the “player A” is gonna go sign with the hometeam when they opt out. They NEVER do…
Who’s reppin hometowns right now?
Chauncey in Denver.(trade)
Farmar, Walton n Ariza won in LA.Barnes just signed(drafted n traded, 1 free agent)
J Smoove in ATL.(drafted)
DRose in the Chi. (drafted)
Eddy Curry – Chi. (draft)
LBJ – Clev. (draft)
Baron – LA (free agent)
James Jones/Udonis – Mia – draft
Troy Murphy – NJN – trade
Vince/TMac – Orl – trade/free agency
Channing Frye – Phx – free agency
Franchise free agents don’t sign with their “hometown team”
Only one to do it that I found is TMac. Baron was already in Oakland, but that was a trade then he got played by Elton in the Clipper signing.
Why would DWill leave Utah to go to Dallas over other spots like LA, New York, Jersey, Orl, Mia, etc???
@ Dime
Can you just please create an opinion section for people like Andrew Macaluso? He said it himself. It is just his opinion.
This is not news. If he wants to pass this as an analysis then it is terribly weak, no matter what Aaron Philips said. And believe me, I am not speaking here as a Jazz fan.
I think you guys know about the basics of journalism.
Andy,
Boozer is not a winner. Sitting out the last regular season game that decides if you are a 2 or a 5 seed due to -soreness- is complete trash.
I agree that the jefferson optimism needs to be held in check.
But d-will isn’t one of the super-friend crowd. He’s the only member of the olympic team who hasn’t been photographed publicly at a wedding or a club.
You’re article fails to make the case that he is a big market whore.
A big spending owner in your hometown is not career defining.
They lost Boozer and they went out and got Al Jefferson. With Paul Milsap and a healthy AK47 this team is fine. D-Will ain’t going nowhere.
Deron Williams is a great player….but this article seems to imply that if only his supporting cast were better then he could lead the Jazz to a title. Thats a little too much, it would be extremely hard to develop a title team with Deron as your best player.
Should it be concerning that an author on established and reputable website doesn’t understand the concept of time-zones?
Like I said Andrew, nothing personal. No need to take shots.
@ Dime
I definitely second Alf’s suggestion for an opinion section so that it doesn’t get confused with journalism.
Like many have already said, the author loses much credibility by not mentioning Al Jefferson or any of the Jazz’s other acquisitions. Utah’s haul this summer was nothing compared to what Miami did, but still, isn’t stating Deron’s discontent from early July (during his golf charity when the Jazz had lost all these players but had not yet acquired any new ones) a bit like wondering right now if Dwayne Wade will stay with the Heat (after all, he was supposedly thinking about joining Chicago at one point earlier in the summer)?
The author asked a valid question but tried to prove his point with completely irrelevant information from the past. True, Boozer was a legitimate offensive threat (albeit oft-injured), but I don’t know how you can make the argument for the other three guys. First, Brewer was actually traded midseason; Matthews was a great pickup, but he kind of came out of nowhere, and 10 ppg isn’t exactly irreplaceable; lastly, to be perfectly honest, Korver never really panned out for the Jazz. When they first acquired him two and a half seasons ago, he gave the team a huge spark. I believe nobody had a better second-half of the season record than the Jazz during the 07-08 season. He played with an injured wrist the entire next season, though, and couldn’t hit any of his shots. This last season he missed about the first third of the season, and when he did play he usually only played about 15-20 minutes a game. When he’s on he’s on, but he’s so slow-footed that they could never put him in if he had to guard an athletic 2.
Overall, I felt like this article was written by a very uninformed person.
“All the Jazz have to show for it is first round playoff exits”
Deron and the Jazz have made it out of the first round 3 of last 4 years (without home court every time). Dirk and Mavs have lost in first round 3 of last 4 years. Funny how people/media think Mavs are the better team.
Maybe Dirk should be the one looking to get out of town.
The Mavs ARE the better team.
“Then you consider after the Mavs signed Deron they’d have at least $9 million to spend on another free agent in 2012 – Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Antawn Jamison will all be available.”
This sentence alone should prevent you from ever writing another article again. Imagine how good they could be if they get LeBron in 2025!!!
I just want to make one point and then I’ll be done. It was reported that D-Will had called Al Jefferson directly after the news that he would be a Jazz player and had told him that he was going to make him an All-Star. So, at the very least, D-Will must be optimistic about this year’s power forward and I think that he is confident that his team could take them far this coming season.
@ Ryan
I was just stating a few of the name that are going to be available in 2012. Other than Kevin Garnett, it’s highly unlikely that those other guys won’t be able to contribute one bit to a team.
Everybody is saying that Dirk will be on the decline with no proof. Listen people…the last thing to go is your jumpshot…Dirk makes a damn good living with his jumpshot. He has AT LEAST 3 years left of 25+ per a game. He’s never had a major injury so his legs still have some tread on them and he’s always been in great shape. If this happens Dallas will definitely be title bound.
@ Andrew
Why, in one of your comments, did you mention Al Jefferson’s injuries as a legitimate reason why he won’t be able to replace Boozer? Boozer is far more injury prone. I realize Jefferson had a recent injury, but he still played in 76 games last season, averaging terrific numbers in a system clearly not designed for him. Comparing his injuries to those of Greg Oden and Andrew Bynum is just showing ignorance.
“last year at the NBA All-Star Game in Dallas, that was the happiest Williams has looked in two years”.
Really? Since when did Andrew Macaluso have this kind of access to Deron Williams? How much has he even followed Deron?
This is the essence of diarrhetic reporting.
30-somethings Dirk, Marion and Haywood … yeah, that’s a much better supporting cast.
I am a huge Mavericks fan and would love to see Deron suit up for the Mavs. However, your reasons for him bolting Utah for Dallas are so off point you seem like a Junior High kid speculating. Dirk will be old, and if he is surrounded by Garnet, Allen or Jamison, you are surrounding him with players that are old now, two years from now they may be retired. The chances of Tim Duncan leaving San Antonio are about as likely as Jerry Sloan leaving the Jazz to coach the Nuggets. The idea is just insane. Dirk will be in the last years of his career and will be a good role player at best. Hey, Shaq will probably be available in 2012, I guess he could join the ranks as well.
Your use of rhetorical questions and misinformation to obscure the facts is good enough to work for Murdoch. Yes Dwil can leave in 12. Yes as a free agent he has the option to land anywhere he chooses. However singling out the Mavs as a ‘good option’ is ignoring a wealth of factual data that point Dwill elsewhere. Here are a few facts pertinent to the discussion at hand.
Firstly, on off season home location. Lebron lives in Ohio during the off season, Dwade goes home to Chicago. Yet both now play for Miami. Those are two high profile examples that illustrate that where a player stays when he is not playing basketball is at best irrelevant and at worst misleading when it comes to predicting his basketball future.
Since Dwill’s rookie season, the Mavs have enjoyed a longer post season than the Jazz once. The Jazz have outlasted the Mavs three times.
Not only that, but in the past four seasons, the Jazz have lost to the eventual NBA champions three times (Spurs in ’07, Lakers in ’08 and ’10). The remaining season, they lost to the western conference champion Lakers.
During that same span, the Mavs have lost to the Warriors, the Hornets, the Nuggets, and the Spurs. None of those teams even made the NBA finals after offing the Mavs. In fact, only once did the team that beat the Mavs even advance to the Conference championship round (Denver ’09), where they lost.
So over the past four years, the Mavs have succumbed to inferior opponents when compared to the Jazz. The Jazz even beat the only team to play both of them in a single post season (Warriors, ’07). If Dwill is leaving Utah, it won’t be for a side-grade, perennial bridesmaid team like the Mavs. He will move to a top tier contender, and there is only one top tier team in the West, the Lakers. The same Lakers who will have a 37 year old point guard if Fisher is still around in ’12.
The Mavs will have to absolutely blow the lid off of their next two years worth of playoffs if they hope to erase a stretch of futility and post season underperformance that spans Dwill’s entire career. If you think he has not noticed that, you vastly underestimate him.
Typo, Lakers won in ’09 and ’10, not ’08 and ’10.