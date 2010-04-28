Why The Denver Nuggets Will Win Game 5 Tonight

With Game 5 and a possible exit for the Denver Nuggets looming tonight, ‘Melo and company will certainly have to dig deep to get it done against Utah, who is up 3-1 in the series. A lot of talk has been swirling around the Nuggets since head coach George Karl left the team to undergo treatment for throat cancer in February â€“ and while I agree with Austin about not speaking on behalf of everyone at Dime, I know that all of our prayers are with Coach Karl and his family during this time â€“ about Denver collapsing internally.

This is nothing new for the Mile High hoopers. Chemistry issues have always been a problem, although, one that has gotten increasingly better since the arrival of Chauncey Billups. Before last year’s run to the Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets were not able to circumvent the first-round curse since Carmelo’s arrival in 2003. Now I grew up in Denver and have probably followed the Nuggets closer than any other team; and I’m still amazed at some of Denver’s lackluster game performances on certain nights this year (losses to Minnesota, Washington and twice at Sacramento, among others). Still, I think something has shaken the cobwebs loose. Game 5 tonight is not only going to be a testament to the Nuggets’ will and desire to extend its series with the Jazz, but they seem to have gotten back on board with each other.

After having a day to think about Denver’s 117-106 Game 4 loss in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Anthony told the Associated Press, “”The locker room is fine…We had a great practice today. Everybody seemed to be on the same page as of right now. And tomorrow, we’re going to go out there and battle.”

And you know what? I believe him. So far, too much pressure has been on Karl’s absence and on the shoulders of acting head coach Adrian Dantley. But Dantley has been in the Nuggets’ organization for more than a minute now and along with his fellow assistant coaches, knows the ins and outs of Denver’s team dynamic. The team is definitely feeling the effects of their missing play caller â€“ it’s very difficult to replace that sort of leadership on the coaching bench â€“ but these are guys who have been in this situation before. The Nuggets have more to prove to themselves right now and it will take a full force from Deron Williams and Company to steal their series-clinching game on the road.

Why will tonight be any different for Denver? For one, the Nuggets are a very strong ball club on their home floor â€“ going 34-and-7 at home during the regular season â€“ and they are hungry for a win. Defense will also be a bigger priority. During the first four games of the series, the Nuggets had Arron Afflalo guarding Williams, but will opt for Billups to take that assignment tonight. Billups is more physical than Afflalo was with Williams and while Afflalo is a quick-footed defender, Billups brings a crafty veteran presence that will bother D-Will. But that’s not to say Williams is worried anyone who has taken his defensive assignment will affect his play much, as he just reportedly commented that, “I think I’m the best point guard in the league. … I thought I was the best point guard in the league for a while,” according to Benjamin Hochman of the Denver Post.

The Nuggets’ will also have to get big production from its host of second-tier stars. Carmelo has been an offensive powerhouse this postseason (averaging 34.5 a game) and Billups will look to find his stroke form the outside â€“ this we all know. But for Denver to contain Utah’s frontline in the post and overtake the Jazz, they are going to need positive production from Nene, Kenyon Martin and the Birdman. When healthy, the Nuggets have one of the most solid contingencies of defensive big men in the league. However, when they get in early foul trouble and fall in love with the 18-foot jumper, things can get a bit wobbly. Martin is about as physical a defender as they come and if his knee allows him to play, he will give all Carlos Boozer can handle in the post. Lastly, the X-Factor for Denver â€“ and he has been this since arriving for the price of Howard Eisley and two second round draft picks in 2006 â€“ is J.R. Smith. If Smith is feeling his shot from trey ball range, it will be all she wrote for Utah this evening.

I’m not saying that Denver is going to take the series, especially with the Jazz playing such great cohesive basketball right now. What the Nuggets need to do to be successful is to take this as it is: one game at a time and not look ahead to the rest of the series. A 3-1 hole is a tough barrel to look down, but it isn’t insurmountable. If the Nuggets play up to the level of their talent and don’t let their attitudes take a hold of their performance, we will be seeing a Game 6 in Utah on Friday.

