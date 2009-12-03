Will the next Tyreke Evans please report to Indiana?

Whether you believe Tyreke Evans is a true point guard or not (he’s not), last night was a textbook example of exactly why Sacramento drafted him to play the point.
On his way to dropping 26 points in a win over the Pacers, Tyreke scored the Kings’ first 10 points, and it was obvious the game plan going in was to get Tyreke off early. He used his height to shoot over T.J. Ford and Earl Watson; his strength and handle to easily drive past them; and his length to catch the ball near the rim on cuts and post-ups and get easy buckets.
But this isn’t about Tyreke. This is about the Pacers. While their early season record isn’t that bad (6-10), the same issues that plagued Indiana last year are resurfacing, making a run at the playoffs this year seem even less likely now that the East is stronger. They’re blowing leads in the second half, committing too many turnovers, and giving up too much on defense (103 ppg). Before Tyreke had his way with the Pacers last night, Monta Ellis torched them for 45 points earlier this week.
It’s not breaking news that point guard is a weak spot with the Pacers. Ford has been widely criticized for his decision-making on offense, but lately, defense has been the more glaring issue. Six-foot Ford and 6-1 Watson (both might be generous listings) simply don’t have the height to deal with a PG like Tyreke, and although Ford is noted for his speed, he had problems catching up with Monta’s relentless attack. For the next step in the franchise’s rebuilding, the plan next summer should be to get a point guard. And this time around, size matters.
That said, options are limited. While the 2010 free agent class includes Ray Felton, Will Bynum and Kyle Lowry, the Pacers don’t have a lot of money under the cap: Mike Dunleavy‘s $10.5 million is a killer, Ford has an $8.5M player option he’ll no doubt exercise, and Indiana would still be paying Jamaal Tinsley $5.5 mill. Plus the Draft won’t be as heavy on point guards like it was last year — you know, when the Pacers could have had Ty Lawson, Eric Maynor, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague, Darren Collison, Toney Douglas or Marcus Thornton, but took Tyler Hansbrough when they already had a double-double PF in Troy Murphy.
My advice? Put your hands together and pray for a chance to get Evan Turner. If Indiana gets a Top-10 pick, they should be in the wheelhouse for the Ohio State junior. At 6-foot-6, Turner plays everywhere on the court for the Buckeyes and already has two triple-doubles this season. He’s more of a natural wing, but he has the skill set to develop into an NBA point guard.
Most importantly, Turner is a solid defender. It’s not like Indiana coach Jim O’Brien has a systematic flaw in his defense; when he was in Boston, his Eastern Conference Finals squad was 9th in the League in defense. Before Indiana, O’Brien hadn’t coached a team that gave up 100 ppg. He just needs some talented defenders. Last summer’s big free agent pickup, Dahntay Jones, was a good start, and Roy Hibbert has potential as a shot-blocking interior anchor once he learns to stay out of foul trouble.
If the Pacers can add a guy with lock-down capability (or as much as you can lock down a PG in today’s League), they’d be on their way to doing something big. Scoring point guards with Tyreke’s size and skill aren’t going to come around every year, but at least Indiana can get somebody who can help stop the Tyrekes of the world.
trade for Bayless!
I know what you mean Austin with adding a quality point, but they are in no position to do something big. dunleavy and murphy have big contracts and granger is no player who can lead you deep into the playoffs. they just dont have enough talent. larry traded it all away without getting a lot in return.
Give AJ Price a shot. He is better than TJ Ford fo sho.
This is so true Austin. After repeatedly watching Turner play this season, his exciting style of play and point guard skills would both be wanted in Indiana for the future.
Man Evan Turner looks so good this season. Last night highlight when he pinned that guys layup on the backboard was the best I’ve ever seen. But I don’t see him as a point guard more of a wing like you said. Wherever this kid ends up though he is definitely going to be a star.
If Tyreke isn’t a point guard, then Derek Fisher isn’t a point guard. Russel Westbrook isn’t a point guard. Mario Chalmers isn’t a point guard. That is the position he plays and the position he excels at. Get over it and actually watch a damn Kings game AB
The Raps need to do the same thing, Jose is nice, but his D or lack there of, is killin ’em, and Jack isn’t that much better on the defensive end.
Tyreke’s a problem
Tyreke is going to be the next Player Of The Decade.