With Rafer Alston Suspended, Heat Add A Point Guard

With two empty roster spots and in dire need of a point guard after moving Rafer Alston to the suspended list for the remainder of the season, the Heat made a move today by signing former Siena shooting guard Kenny Hasbrouck. While it might not seem like much, this is a great move. (And during March Madness no less.)

While former Heat point guard Mike James had been hopeful of getting an audition with the team, Hasbrouck is exactly what they need. Already familiar with the team, Hasbrouck was with the Heat for several weeks last summer before he got hurt shortly before training camp. Of late, he has been in the D-League with Rio Grande Valley, averaging 16.9 points in 10 games since joining that club, including 13 points Sunday night in a 106-101 win over Tulsa.

If you’re unfamiliar with Hasbrouck’s story, check out this clip below:

What do you think? Can Hasbrouck help the Heat in the playoff race, or should they have signed a veteran?

