The Washington Wizards visit Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Washington trails 3-1 in the best-of-seven first round series, though the Wizards put together a spirited effort in a home win in Game 4. Still, Scott Brooks’ team will be facing elimination again on Wednesday, though the projected path to success could be a bit easier for Washington due to a high-profile injury.

Philadelphia reportedly considers All-NBA center Joel Embiid as doubtful for Game 5 after he left Game 4 in the first half with a knee injury. Embiid did not return to the contest on Monday and, with a bit of a cushion in the series, the listing projects that the 76ers may be cautious with his status. After all, the 76ers are still the more talented team, led by Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, with home-court advantage and a two-game lead in the series. From there, Philadelphia boasts a top-flight defensive infrastructure that can withstand the absence of Embiid in short bursts.

On the Washington side, Davis Bertans (calf) has been ruled out for Game 5, leaving the Wizards with one less sharpshooter to stretch Philadelphia’s defense. The Wizards do have Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, however, and second-year forward Rui Hachimura enjoyed one of the best games of his young career in the Game 4 victory. Washington could also target Philadelphia on the interior, as they seemingly benefitted from Embiid’s exit in the middle of Monday’s win.

From a betting standpoint, Game 4 went Over the total of 231 points and Washington covered the closing point spread of 8.5 points as an underdog.

Game 5 TV Info

Tip Time: Wednesday, June 2; 7 p.m. ET

TV Network: NBA TV

Game 5 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: 76ers -6.5 (-110),Wizards +6.5 (-110)

Total: Over 229.5 (-112), Under 229.5 (-109)

Money Line: 76ers (-250), Wizards (+205)