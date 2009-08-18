Wizards interested in Marbury; Brendan Haywood not a fan

Last week it seemed a forgone conclusion that Stephon Marbury had — either intentionally or unintentionally — ended his own NBA career by following his crazy Internet act with a public admission that he smokes weed. However, maybe there’s still a chance for Steph to get back in the League … if he really wants it.
According to ProBasketballNews.com, the Wizards are keeping Marbury “on their radar” as a possible late signing. On paper it doesn’t really make sense, seeing as Washington’s backcourt is already loaded with Gilbert Arenas, Randy Foye, Nick Young, DeShawn Stevenson, Javaris Crittenton and Mike James. But with Arenas’ health always a question mark, they’re probably looking at Steph as a emergency backup plan, more likely to be signed mid-season if something happens to Gilbert.
Just don’t expect Brendan Haywood to be cool with it. In a recent radio appearance, Haywood told ’em how he really feels about Marbury:
“At first it was cool, but after a while it just became disturbing,” Haywood said. “He’s on YouTube crying with no shirt on for no reason, sweating while his boy’s rubbing his shoulders. What’s that about? That’s like gay porn.”
There’s more.
“I don’t understand it,” Haywood went on. “He’s dancing to a song called ‘Barbie Doll’, doing like stripper moves. I have no idea what’s going on with the guy, it’s almost like he’s trying to end his own career. There’s not a GM out there that would touch Marbury right now… There’s no way any other professional athletes would wanna get dressed around this guy, because you gotta think something is a little — he’s swinging from both sides of the fence.”
Tim Hardaway thoughts aside, if you were an NBA player, how would you feel about your team signing Marbury?
jesus haywood.
just call the man gay already, stop beating around the bush…
NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You gotta want Marbury on your team.
Marbury goes hard to the hole.
No Amaechi.
lol def NO with a Hell in front of that.
WHAT??? No one wants to see Marbury on the Wiz?? C’mon yall, JaVale McGee with his transformers youtube video would become best of youtubt buds with Marbury, combined imagine the craziness they could do online. It’ll be INSAAAAAAAAAAANNNEEEE!!!!
Or.
Not.
flip saunders might still want steph.
but marbury is washed up. he hasnt been shit since 1995; and that was BEFORE he even got into the league!
AI can’t get a call and the Wiz are lookin at Marbury?!?
When Steph was with the Nets I remember seeing him on TV going to studio ballet by himself and wearing tights, saying he doesn’t care what others think. So I kinda saw it coming… U can say the dude is dying to break out after all we’ve seen after that.. still the part of me leans toward thinking he just abused an active substance and drank a lot for weeks and weeks..
would I want him on my team? depends entirely on how he handles playing NBA ball. does he land a job with the Wizards squad? No chance.
@ K Dizzle
AI IS DONE MAN!
let him R.I.P.
“He’s on YouTube crying with no shirt on for no reason, sweating while his boy’s rubbing his shoulders. What’s that about? That’s like gay porn.”
Classic!!!
The “butt pirates” are gonna come after Haywood hard on this one (no pun intended)
Are the Wizards just trying to collect the full set of shoot-first point guards?
Puff Puff and Pass. Guess Marbury will not be passing to Hayward on or off the court!
What this cat Haywood gets to talk about gay people publicly but Tim gets black listed? WTF
I’d rather have Steph than Haywood.
Tim Hardaway used the words “faggot” and “hate” way different than dropping gay inuendo’s… Besides Gay people run the world at this point. You can’t go around saying you hate them, its a bad career move
OH SHIT! This is by far one of the most real statements i’ve ever heard from an Athlete. dude was saying things that every real dude out there would say. No one would be cool with Marbury playing on their team. More because he doesn’t pass the ball and is not a very good player at this point, not so much because of the gay thing. although his actions are very suspect.
LMAO@ No Amechi
Oh shit i almost spit pepsi on the keyboard
Yeah Haywood just earned a little respect from me with that statement. No one wants Marbury.
Real???? “One of the most real statements I’ve ever heard”?
Try one of the most ignorant. People seriously think this is OK? Sometimes I’m really glad anonymous blog commenters don’t represent real American culture. Because they do it so badly I cringe.
hilarious!
why would he NOT want starbury on his team. starbury “SPLITS the defenders” better than anyone. and his “PENETRATION” is impeccable.
keep it real starbury.
from starbury’s twitter:
Topic Brendon Haywood. GoD bless brother. You can’t run forever. Now you guys can have at it..
Marbury is wacko
btw, ticktock06 mus be gay
Don’t forget that Starbury “SWALLOWS” vaseline too. And if given the chance, he also “SCORES” at will…
…plus, being a point guard, he’s also a very good “BALLHANDLER”.
@ Mack Brownee
Female, yet supremely uninterested in you. But thanks.
You know, I’m actually not finished. I have responded to this story several places, as have many other heterosexual people I know. And it boggles my mind that people cannot seem to understand that you can have compassion for other PEOPLE who are not being treated like PEOPLE without *being* a member of the group that’s being sh*tted on. You’ve never put yourselves in someone else’s shoes for a moment? You’re seriously not able to?
Then I say you’re sad individuals.
No, I’m not remotely close to being gay. But the fact that I’ve been told I must be 4 times today really just underlines the point I was trying to make in the first place.
Bottom line, if you’re not ignorant, don’t act ignorant.
LOL. That’s why Marbury has 2 children. I guess Haywood’s brains equals his talent on the court, nilch.
BTW, wouldn’t it be funny if those homophobic comments by Haywood got him harassed by gay-rights activists?
That would cause more controversy in the NBA than anything Marbury ever done.
P.S. Smoke that pound of Weed!
PS. I Think Marbury Learned a lot under the Celtics
who cares what Brendan Haywood thinks? Only talk smack about a player when u yourself is visibly in a spot to talk smack…as far a Im concerned Haywood sucks
The gay inuendos and Starbury posts are hilarious ROFFL
TickTock: this is both ignorant AND real. Homophobia is rampant, especially in sports culture. How many people in the league would be comfortable with a gay teammate? It’s no coincidence not a single player has ever come out while in the league.
Dagomar: Actually, you’re absolutely correct. Good call.
his spat with isaiah thomas is (possibly) getting clearer now…?
Didn’t Marbury fuck an intern in his car while he was with the knicks?
Anyway who really cares if he is gay, and who is Brendan Haywood anyway? …lol