Wizards interested in Marbury; Brendan Haywood not a fan

Last week it seemed a forgone conclusion that Stephon Marbury had — either intentionally or unintentionally — ended his own NBA career by following his crazy Internet act with a public admission that he smokes weed. However, maybe there’s still a chance for Steph to get back in the League … if he really wants it.

According to ProBasketballNews.com, the Wizards are keeping Marbury “on their radar” as a possible late signing. On paper it doesn’t really make sense, seeing as Washington’s backcourt is already loaded with Gilbert Arenas, Randy Foye, Nick Young, DeShawn Stevenson, Javaris Crittenton and Mike James. But with Arenas’ health always a question mark, they’re probably looking at Steph as a emergency backup plan, more likely to be signed mid-season if something happens to Gilbert.

Just don’t expect Brendan Haywood to be cool with it. In a recent radio appearance, Haywood told ’em how he really feels about Marbury:

“At first it was cool, but after a while it just became disturbing,” Haywood said. “He’s on YouTube crying with no shirt on for no reason, sweating while his boy’s rubbing his shoulders. What’s that about? That’s like gay porn.”

There’s more.

“I don’t understand it,” Haywood went on. “He’s dancing to a song called ‘Barbie Doll’, doing like stripper moves. I have no idea what’s going on with the guy, it’s almost like he’s trying to end his own career. There’s not a GM out there that would touch Marbury right now… There’s no way any other professional athletes would wanna get dressed around this guy, because you gotta think something is a little — he’s swinging from both sides of the fence.”

Tim Hardaway thoughts aside, if you were an NBA player, how would you feel about your team signing Marbury?