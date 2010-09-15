Yao Ming Is Still A Mess

Speaking of Daryl Morey, the Rockets GM might have some enemies when it comes to diehard Yao Ming fans who have been waiting to see him on the court. After missing all of last season following foot surgery, according to Morey, he’ll only be able to play a maximum of 25 minutes a night.
“It’s going to be hard for everybody,” Morey said. “We have talked in the past about trying to keep Yao’s minutes down over the course of the regular season, but this time it’s not a suggestion or a wish. It’s mandatory. There will be a minutes cap. We will have to pull him out. It is not an option.
“Yao being Yao, he’s not going to want to come out. We all know that. But this is the way it’s going to be. When he’s in a game and he hits his minutes limit, it’s going to be like a baseball pitcher on a pitch count. It won’t be a judgment call anywhere. He comes out and we go on.”
After finishing just outside the playoffs last season with a record of 42-40, the Rockets did everything they could this summer get over the hump by bringing in Courtney Lee and Brad Miller, as well as re-signing Luis Scola and Kyle Lowry. Add into the mix the late-season additions of Kevin Martin and Jordan Hill, a healthy Yao is a must if Houston has any sort of title aspirations.
the biggest question is, do you think the rockets will re-sign yao ming after this season.
where is POPPI GEE on this topic.
would you re-sign a pitcher on a strict pitch count to a long term deal knowing they’ve had an injury history?!!?
Bad news for Yao fans. Houston did surprisingly well last year without him, so if they have him in limited amount, it will still be beneficial. I’d limit him to 15-20 a night, honestly. Just enough to make the playoffs.
if thats the case then they need to just start him in the second half…let jordan hill and louis scola have the first
@ SJ
they didnt do surprisingly well without yao last year. that is just standard for them. 2yrs ago they took the lakers to 7 games in the 2nd round series without yao (and w/o McGrady).
and 3yrs ago, remember, this team won 22 straight games (2nd longest win streak in NBA history). and I think they won the last 14 games or so without yao.
so based on their performance history, it is NOT a surprise when they play well and win without yao.
Im with the minority that says they’re better without them.. He slows them down tremendously on both ends of the floor..
I don’t think this can work. Maybe it can work in the regular season, but if the Rockets make the playoffs, can you really enforce a minutes cap when every game is at a premium? It’s going to take some creative adjustments for Rick Adelman to use Yao the right way.
Change your diet. Add fried chicken and watermelons!
@ 5 – interesting thought.
I still think this is a bad omen for them. Not too many teams in history have had great success without a star, and I don’t know if Kevin Martin or Luis Scola really count.
it’s called “The Ewing Theory”
with him, they are legit for a title
without him, second round, tops
People forget that Scola is a beast and that they still have one of the best defensive teams in the league even without Yao on the floor and no shotblocking.
everyone should just accept the fact that Yao Ming is more Rik Smits than anything else.
yao is a comp piece; not a franchise piece.
The Rockets closely resemble the ewing-less finals team of 99â€² last year sans Camby, just slightly better offensively. Where is Jeff Van Gundy?
C- Thomas
Pf- LJ
SF- Sprewell
SG- Houston
PG- Ward/Childs
C- Hayes
PF- Scola
SF- Ariza
SG- Martin
PG- Brooks/Lowry
@robocop
ariza got traded
or did you mean last season?
I meant last year.
This sucks for Yao. Someone will have to force him to come out of the game. He is a tough dude and competes hard all the time.
I do have a question though. Could this be a ploy to hurt Yao’s value next year in free agency? Houston has shelled out a lot of dough, another max deal for a center might not be in the cards.
They have quality depth behind Yao with Brad Miller, he thrived in Adelman’s system before. So Houston will be okay, but will Yao?
I dont see how this is news other then there being a number this time. Everyone who follows the Rockets or Yao at all knew he would be limited in the amount of minutes played.
This isn’t going to work. He goes on one of those streaks where his Patrick Ewing midrange J starts falling like crazy, and he ain’t coming out. After a while, he’s just going to have to play until he gets hurt again, forced to retire.
Yao Ming still a mess????? How does the story justify that….
Wow! Send him to the Heat! Lol.
That’s quite unfortunate for Yao and Rocket fans. What do you do and where do they go from here? How do you play him in a game? And what if it goes into overtime after you’ve carefully planed his minutes.
Wow! He’s essentially a highly paid, glorified reserve if that minute limit pans out.
They better find some other stars, if they current people don’t step up!
Who would have ever thought he could be the next Bill Walton…
First off the title of this article is bogus! And yes even tho ariza got traded we are still a top defensive team, battier and hayes are 2 all defense guys and u bring in lee and thts def a good look on d.
Trade him to Shanghai Sharks.
Heckler I’m never late and never on time!
I been say Yao is a bum! Houston gonna keep him though, to much pr and marketing into that kid to let him go.
Shame though cause it’s gonna be bridesmaid never a bride long as he is in the cut.
Not built for a championship but formidable.