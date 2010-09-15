Yao Ming Is Still A Mess

Speaking of Daryl Morey, the Rockets GM might have some enemies when it comes to diehard Yao Ming fans who have been waiting to see him on the court. After missing all of last season following foot surgery, according to Morey, he’ll only be able to play a maximum of 25 minutes a night.

“It’s going to be hard for everybody,” Morey said. “We have talked in the past about trying to keep Yao’s minutes down over the course of the regular season, but this time it’s not a suggestion or a wish. It’s mandatory. There will be a minutes cap. We will have to pull him out. It is not an option. “Yao being Yao, he’s not going to want to come out. We all know that. But this is the way it’s going to be. When he’s in a game and he hits his minutes limit, it’s going to be like a baseball pitcher on a pitch count. It won’t be a judgment call anywhere. He comes out and we go on.”

After finishing just outside the playoffs last season with a record of 42-40, the Rockets did everything they could this summer get over the hump by bringing in Courtney Lee and Brad Miller, as well as re-signing Luis Scola and Kyle Lowry. Add into the mix the late-season additions of Kevin Martin and Jordan Hill, a healthy Yao is a must if Houston has any sort of title aspirations.

