Nintendo Switch is already a strong racing game platform. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is easily the system’s best-selling game, and classic racing titles like F-Zero for Super Nintendo and Mario Kart 64 for N64 can be played through the Nintendo Switch Online service. Now the high-speed offerings are continuing to grow: Nintendo just announced that soon joining the NSO lineup is Excitebike 64. The announcement was delivered with a fun trailer video that leans into the gruff-voiced, adrenaline-fueled aesthetic of the era.

Excitebike 64 on NSO will be the same classic experience as when the game was released in 2000, but with the modernized bonus of being able to race against friends online, in addition to the standard local multiplayer mode from back in the day. The game is set to be added to the NSO library on August 30, and like all Nintendo 64 games on Switch, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership to play.

Excitebike 64 is a natural addition to the Switch Online offerings. For one, there’s brand recognition thanks to the original Excitebike being an enduring hit from the Nintendo Entertainment System era (that game’s also playable on NSO, by the way). Excitebike 64 also just stands on its own as one of the best-selling N64 games.

