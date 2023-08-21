Charles Martinet will no longer be able to say “it’s a-me, Mario.”

After over 30 years as the voice of the most famous video game character of all-time, as well as Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, Nintendo has revealed that Martinet is “stepping down” from voice acting.

“Charles Martinet has been the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games for a long time, as far back as Super Mario 64. Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador. With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he’ll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!” the video game company wrote in a statement. “It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him. Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date.”

Martinet replied:

My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo !!!!!!! https://t.co/3YWYewlnXt — Charles Martinet (@CharlesMartinet) August 21, 2023

Nintendo fans knew something was up when Mario sounded different in the trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which comes out in October. Now it’s official. No replacement voice has been announced yet, but the jokes about Chris Pratt, who voiced Mario in this year’s The Super Mario Bros Movie, are flying higher than Mario in a Tanooki suit.

Chris Pratt walking into Nintendo HQ to record for Mario Wonder pic.twitter.com/hZUJr2O0ZN — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) August 21, 2023

charles martinet getting ousted by chris pratt and turning into the green goblin https://t.co/3xG1MnKeby — ape attack survivor (@pissvortex) August 21, 2023

Good. It's time to make Chris Pratt the new permanent voice of Mario. Just have him talk with his normal voice and call him "Normal Mario". This is a new era. The normal Mario era. No more of goofy "Wahoo" noises. Grow up Ninten-toddlers and accept him. pic.twitter.com/L9YiEGlAUE — Pimp Master Broda (@PimpMasterYoda1) August 21, 2023

If chris pratt becomes the voice of mario in future games i'm gonna riot https://t.co/uKN1JAkldf — Sir Kitty McMittens (@McMittensTTV) August 21, 2023

does this mean chris pratt https://t.co/iYlzv23mdh — noa / CAP OF LEGEND CAME HOME (@serpentinesp3ar) August 21, 2023

Chris Pratt will now finally be the Official New Mario. https://t.co/Ma1gcyRZyA — DUDE @ Splatoon 3 (@ThatSrb2DUDE) August 21, 2023

i believe i speak for everyone when i say we want chris pratt to take over the voice of mario https://t.co/CPitmJSAN7 — lethal lava land: its no masterpiece (@Star_isnt_funny) August 21, 2023

There's a small, but non-zero, chance that Chris Pratt will become the new main Mario VA. https://t.co/vc70EKMixz — Sauce (@SaucePub) August 21, 2023