‘Fortnite’ Announced An In-Game Short Film Series, ‘Short Nite’

Fortnite has covered lots of ground with its in-game entertainment options in recent months, with concerts and big movie announcements becoming the norm in its Party Royale mode. Its latest event expands on its movie options with a short film festival headed to its Big Screen.

Epic Games announced Short Nite on Tuesday, a short film festival featuring a variety of projects from all over the globe. The showcase will take place on February 20 and 21, starting at 2 p.m. and playing on loop in the Party Royale mode’s screening area.

Can’t make the premiere? No worries, the show will repeat nonstop til February 21 at 2 PM ET! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 16, 2021

The Short Nite program runs for 30 minutes, but will repeat so people in Party Royale mode can stop by to check out the series at any time over the two-day event. The list of titles starts with Bench, directed by Rich Webber and is currently long-listed for a BAFTA Award.

Here are the full list of titles Fortnite will show at Short Nite and their country of origin:

Bench – UK

Rollin’ Wild – UK

Car Park – UK

Maestro – France

Oktapodi – France

A Single Life – Netherlands

Catastrophe – Netherlands

Commuter Glitch – UK

Lynx + Birds – UK

Makin’ Moves – Japan

Creature Comforts – UK

It’s the latest entertainment event Fortnite has added in recent months, including a series of concerts that have seen record-breaking crowds.