Guy Fieri Wants Flavortown U In ‘EA Sports College Football’

EA Sports is getting back in the college football game sometime soon. While details are pretty sparse, EA Sports College Football is somewhere on the horizon, with the news dropping on Tuesday morning to the delight of the legions of gamers who have been jonesing for a new release since NCAA Football 14 came out in 2013.

One detail we do know is that more than 100 teams will appear in the game, and EA Sports will agree to licenses with licensing company CLC. Those specific teams are, of course, unclear for now, but there is no doubt in my mind what school must make a cameo: Flavortown U.

The good news is that Flavortown U chancellor and tenured good vibes professor Guy Fieri very much wants this to be the case. Fieri tweeted on Tuesday afternoon a picture of himself wearing what appears to be a Clemson uniform and sure as heck makes it look like he wants to get into some sort of agreement with EA Sports to make this into a reality.

So, obviously, this needs to happen. An entire roster of Food Network personalities in EA Sports College Football would be a delightful Easter egg in the game, and the good news is they would have the most important position in the sport all figured out because former Florida quarterback Jesse Palmer gets that Holiday Baking Championship money. I am confident that if EA Sports and various decision-makers at Flavortown U sat down to hammer out a deal that something would come of it.