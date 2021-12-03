There isn’t a better deal for gamers than Xbox Game Pass. The Microsoft-exclusive service allows players on Xbox consoles and PCs to access a huge library of games with nothing more than a subscription fee. What makes Game Pass so special, however, is that it will frequently feature brand new releases on the service alongside its huge library of current and retro titles. There is just no better bang for your buck than Game Pass, and as a result, it’s led to more and more people buying Xboxes or gaming PCs just so they can sign up for the service.

The rest of the video game world is seeing the success of Game Pass and want to get in on the fun. That includes Microsoft’s biggest competitor, Sony. The PlayStation has had its own Game Pass-esque service, PlayStation Now, for some time, but the library and quality of the service pale in comparison. Nobody buys a PlayStation for PlayStation Now, but plenty of folks buy an Xbox for Game Pass.

It stands to reason that difference led to a recent report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier that PlayStation is planning a new service to directly compete with Game Pass under the codename “Spartacus.”

The service, code-named Spartacus, will allow PlayStation owners to pay a monthly fee for access to a catalog of modern and classic games, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak to the press about the plans. The offering will likely be available on the smash hit PlayStation 4, which has sold more than 116 million units, and its elusive successor, the PlayStation 5, which launched more than a year ago but is still difficult to buy due to supply chain issues.

This would be a huge move by PlayStation for multiple reasons. For starters, this new service being available on PlayStation 4 would extend the lifespan of Sony’s previous-generation console. Not only that, but this is a clear indication that services like Game Pass are becoming a far more regular part of video games as a whole. Just like how services like Netflix changed movies and TV, we are now seeing services like Game Pass and “Spartacus” change the video game industry.

More importantly, this is a win for all of us who enjoy playing games. Services like Game Pass and this new PlayStation option are making games more accessible. We’re able to play more games at a more affordable option. It’s making older games for consoles that are hiding in our closets somewhere easier to play. All of this is great for the video game ecosystem as a whole.