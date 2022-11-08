Beat Saber has done it again. One of the most popular VR games out there has been steadily adding to its song list over the last couple of years with beloved artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Fall Out Boy all releasing packs as DLC for the addictive rhythm game.

Joining them next will be The Weeknd. The pop star is releasing a music pack with many of his hottest tracks such as “Blinding Lights” and the Kendrick Lamar-featuring “Pray For Me.” Those are two of the 10 songs that will be available for players to either download individually for $1.99 or they can choose to get the entire pack at a cost of $12.99.

🟥 #BeatSaberxTheWeeknd is here. 🟦 Can you survive the beats? ⚔️ Take on your favorite hits from @TheWeeknd like Take My Breath, Can't Feel My Face, Blinding Lights, and more. Download the music pack now. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4sTwNmlrUc — Beat Sabr (@BeatSaber) November 8, 2022

The full song list will be:

“Blinding Lights”

“Can’t Feel My Face”

“How Do I Make You Love Me?”

“I Feel It Coming” Feat. Daft Punk

“Pray For Me” with Kendrick Lamar

“Sacrifice”

“Save Your Tears”

“Starboy” Feat. Daft Punk

“Take My Breath”

“The Hills”

With so many stars of music joining the Beat Saber roster, there might not be a better collection of licensed music for a single game out there at this moment than Beat Saber. It continues to be a must-have for anyone with a VR headset.