UPROXX Recon Revs Up To Talk About Racing Games

Sure, Forza Horizon 5 might have just come out (and is even free on Xbox Game Pass), but can you really ever have too many fantastic racing games to play? We here at UPROXX Edge certainly don’t think so which is why we decided to dedicate an entire episode of Recon to all of our favorite racing games, from the ones we spent far too much money on at the arcade to good ol’ fashioned Mario Kart.

Smosh cast member and first-time co-host Noah Grossman joins me for this fast and furious episode, and we couldn’t be more excited to kick things into high gear to talk about one of the most exhilarating video game genres around. The conversation begins with us taking a look back at our time spent in arcades playing hit titles like Cruisin’ USA and Crazy Taxi before pivoting to the next adrenaline-pumping chapter in racing game history: when so many of those great games hit home consoles. We dive into Gran Turismo, Need for Speed, and countless others (Twisted Metal, anyone?) and all the other games that made at-home play every bit as fun as shoving quarters into a hulking arcade cabinet.

But what fun are racing games without just a bit of the nonsensical added in there?

Enter the kart racers, furry and family-friendly racing games packed with your favorite characters, colorful courses, and silly support items that can completely change the way a race plays out. From Diddy Kong Racing to Crash Team Racing, many of these are among the first racing games we fell in love with and are still taken by to this day. To wrap things up, we jump into all the racing games that take us off the asphalt, like SSX Tricky and Rider’s Republic, before delving into our favorite segment on Recon: What’s New, What’s Next.

So buckle up, gamers, and let’s drive on into today’s episode of UPROXX Recon. And hey, if this show really gets your engine revving or we forgot your favorite, remember you can always leave a comment below!