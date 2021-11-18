Warner Bros Unveiled Its ‘Super Smash Bros.’ Clone ‘MultiVersus’

Is this the era of the crossover platform fighter? After two decades of success for the Super Smash Bros. franchise, we’re starting to see other companies with major licenses create their own crossover fighting games. Nickelodeon recently released their own with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and not long after that release, we began hearing rumors about a Warner Bros. themed game following the same formula.

Those rumors turned out to be true. On Thursday, Warner Bros. revealed to everyone their crossover platform fighting game, MultiVersus. It looks and sounds like Super Smash Bros., but it does have a few details that give it the potential to be something unique. While there haven’t been too many people publicly clamoring for a WB fighting game, there is a potential for this to be a hit thanks to the deep roster of characters at the company’s disposal.

The initial roster features a wide variety of characters across a variety of WB-owned licenses: Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes, Batman from DC Comics, Jake from Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time, and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo all appear on the roster. It’s already an interesting cast of characters and one that has the potential to grow even further.

A lot of games are constantly seeking ways to stay in the news cycle and create interest. What Nintendo found over the last few years of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is that fans love to discuss roster decisions. There’s an expectation that the game will have DLC additions to the roster, and we can hope the developers of the game will look to generate excitement over their DLC additions. If this time next year we’re all discussing what character should join the MultiVersus roster next, we’ll know they were successful.