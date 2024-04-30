Barbra Streisand is never one to mince words. Known for her strong vocals and iconic stage roles, Streisand is the ultimate diva. But like all of us, sometimes she has her foot in her mouth.

Today (April 30), Streisand caught a bit of heat for asking actress Melissa McCarthy if she had taken Ozempic after McCarthy had posted a photo carousel feauturing filmmaker Adam Shankman at the Center Theatre Group Gala on Sunday, in a comment which has since been deleted.

“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” asked Streisand in a comment.

Though it seems the comments weren’t mean-spirited, some accused Streisand of being intrusive. While asking someone about the medications they’re taking is a rather strange thing to do, Streisand insisited that she meant well.

She later took to social media today, explaining that she thought she was sending McCarthy a private message.

“OMG – I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday!,” Streisand said. Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”

McCarthy herself didn’t seemed bothered by the question. Today, when asked about it, she told TMZ “I think Barbra is a treasure — and I love her.”